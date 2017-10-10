Most read
FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Opens "Professor Marston," "Foreigner," "Happy Death Day"
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 18:29 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The Foreigner (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton
DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Happy Death Day (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (R)Drama
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton
DIRECTOR
Angela Robinson
More Information ► 2D 1:05PM3:40PM6:20PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Blade Runner 2049 (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM6:00PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney
DIRECTOR
Hany Abu-Assad
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Kristin Chenoweth, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman
DIRECTOR
Jayson Thiessen
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
American Made (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright
DIRECTOR
Doug Liman
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Flatliners (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Kiersey Clemons, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, James Norton
DIRECTOR
Niels Arden Oplev
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:30PM6:25PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Battle of the Sexes (PG-13)Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.
CAST
Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Shue, Andrea Riseborough
DIRECTOR
Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Friend Request (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Alycia Debnam-Carey, Brit Morgan, William Moseley, Connor Paolo
DIRECTOR
Simon Verhoeven
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM4:15PM7:30PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong
DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:20PM6:30PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson
DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:15PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
American Assassin (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar
DIRECTOR
Michael Cuesta
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:45PM6:45PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Home Again (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Lake Bell
DIRECTOR
Hallie Meyers-Shyer
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:35PM7:05PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
It (R)Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Annabelle: Creation (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard
DIRECTOR
David Sandberg
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:35PM6:55PM9:55PM