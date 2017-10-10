FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Opens "Professor Marston," "Foreigner," "Happy Death Day"

Marquee Cinemas' Pullman Square 16 will open "Happy Death Day" on Friday, Oct. 13, as well as "Professor Marston & the Wonder Woman," and "The Foreigner."

Tickets are now on sale for "Star Wars the Last Jedi."The Flashback movie is "Clue" (Oct. 15 & 18 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.).