FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Opens "Professor Marston," "Foreigner," "Happy Death Day"

 Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 18:29 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marquee Cinemas' Pullman Square 16 will open "Happy Death Day" on Friday, Oct. 13, as well as "Professor Marston & the Wonder Woman," and "The Foreigner."

Tickets are now on sale for "Star Wars the Last Jedi."The Flashback movie is "Clue" (Oct. 15 & 18 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.).

The Foreigner (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton

DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Happy Death Day (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela

DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (R)

Drama
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton

DIRECTOR
Angela Robinson

More Information ► 2D 1:05PM3:40PM6:20PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Blade Runner 2049 (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks

DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM6:00PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney

DIRECTOR
Hany Abu-Assad

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Kristin Chenoweth, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman

DIRECTOR
Jayson Thiessen

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

American Made (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright

DIRECTOR
Doug Liman

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Flatliners (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Kiersey Clemons, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, James Norton

DIRECTOR
Niels Arden Oplev

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:30PM6:25PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶

Battle of the Sexes (PG-13)

Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.

CAST
Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Shue, Andrea Riseborough

DIRECTOR
Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶

Friend Request (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Alycia Debnam-Carey, Brit Morgan, William Moseley, Connor Paolo

DIRECTOR
Simon Verhoeven

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM4:15PM7:30PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong

DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:20PM6:30PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson

DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:15PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶

American Assassin (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar

DIRECTOR
Michael Cuesta

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:45PM6:45PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Home Again (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Lake Bell

DIRECTOR
Hallie Meyers-Shyer

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:35PM7:05PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

It (R)

Horror
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis

DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Annabelle: Creation (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard

DIRECTOR
David Sandberg

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:35PM6:55PM9:55PM
