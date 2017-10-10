Most read
Huntington Council Approves Removal of 18 Unsafe Properties
Funding for the demolition work has been secured through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program and a $100,000 anonymous donation that was earmarked for demolition of unsafe structures in the West End neighborhood of Huntington. All of the structures have been deemed unsafe and approved for demolition by the city's Unsafe Building Commission.
Huntington City Council unanimously approved the first round of demolition work this evening. The first round includes 18 demolition projects at the following addresses: 2111 5th Ave. West; 1738 Jefferson Ave.; 1821 5th Ave. West; 839 Washington Ave.; 1218 Monroe Ave.; 805 24th St.; 919 22nd St.; 1243 5th Ave. West; 975 Madison Ave.; 1057 19thg St. Rear; 214 Davis St.; 806 24th St.; 545 Roby Road; 2930 Hollywood Place; 334 5th Ave. West; 1307 5th Ave. West; 1809 5th Ave. West; and 1660 Monroe Ave.
The Department of Planning and Development plans to submit all 55 structures to City Council for approval by the end of the calendar year and hopes to have all 55 structures demolished by spring 2018. It will then reassess the city's unsafe building list and start the process again.
For an overview of all 55 structures that will be demolished, go to http://www.cityofhuntington.com/…/docume…/2017-DEMO-Book.pdf.