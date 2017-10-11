Detroit man iving in Huntington sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for heroin crime

On March 10, 2016, the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted a search at 1830 10th Avenue in Huntington, where Daniels was living with his codefendant, Thomas Nelson. During the search, agents seized a total of over 80 grams of heroin, including over 75 grams located inside a safe in Daniels’ bedroom, along with four digital scales. Agents also seized over $7,300 in cash, over $3,700 of which was located inside the safe in the bedroom. Agents additionally seized a .45 caliber Taurus pistol from Daniels’ bedroom that had previously been reported stolen from a firearms dealer in Barboursville.





Nelson previously pled guilty to a federal gun crime, and was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.