Marshall University Bookstore to host author signings this weekend

Marshall alumnae Angela Dodson and Lisa Thomas-Laury will have in-store author signings this weekend at the Marshall University Bookstore on the Huntington campus.

Dodson, a 1973 graduate of the university’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications, is the author of REMEMBER THE LADIES: Celebrating Those Who Fought for Freedom at the Ballot Box. Dodson will be signing copies of her book from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13.

Currently a contributing editor for Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, Dodson has served as senior editor for The New York Times and executive editor of Black Issues Book Review. In her most recent work, Dodson traces how the women’s suffrage movement grew out of the mounting efforts to abolish slavery.

Laury, a 1975 graduate of the university’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications, is the author of On Camera and Off. She will be signing copies of her book 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14.

A retired co-anchor of Action News WVPI-TV in Philadelphia, Laury worked in the media until she was diagnosed with POEMS, a rare paraneoplastic syndrome caused by a clone of aberrant plasma cells. Since her diagnosis, she has made a point to focus on the stories of people overcoming obstacles and giving back to the community. Laury’s memoir focuses on her life with POEMS, her break from Action News and the transitions she has made since the diagnosis. Laury has received three honorary doctorates and numerous other awards, including an Emmy for a public affairs documentary on Philadelphia neighborhoods in the 1980s, and the city’s most prestigious accolade, the Liberty Bell Award.

For more information, contact the Marshall University Bookstore at 304-696-3622.