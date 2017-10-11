Marshall launches effort to help hurricane-devastated Sint Maarten/St. Martin

The Marshall University community is working collaboratively to assist Hurricane Irma victims on Sint Maarten/St. Martin, a Caribbean island composed of two separate nationalities, French and Dutch.

The fundraising and resource drive, which the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health launched late last month, was initiated because of the school’s partnership with Observatoire Sint Maarten/St. Martin, the organization charged with linking the two governments’ health care systems.

“Our meeting last May with Observatoire officials highlighted the significant health care needs of the island,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the school of medicine. “Now, there are even greater needs. We know there are critical essentials needed in many places around the world at this time, but the ease of getting aid to our existing partners in Sint Maarten/St. Martin was the precipitating reason to proceed with this particular initiative.”

The entire university community has now joined the effort and will be collecting donations in the Memorial Student Center through Oct. 20.

“We are excited to partner with Marshall Health in this endeavor, “said Lisa Martin, director of student conduct with the office of student affairs. “Having a joint effort and providing the proper assistance to the island is very important to all of us. Working together will have a greater impact than acting alone which is important in times like these.”

Monetary donations, which are tax deductible, should be payable to Marshall Health and may be mailed to:

Sint Maarten/Saint Martin Relief Fund

c/o Marshall Health

1001 10th Avenue

Huntington, WV 25701

Selected supplies, including medical supplies, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, bottled water, canned goods, diapers/baby wipes, bleach and bug spray, are also being collected at bins located at the Marshall University Medical Center, Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center, Marshall Health-Teays Valley, Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 20th Street Professional Building and Marshall University School of Pharmacy.

Other hurricane outreach efforts at Marshall include an ongoing drive by the Golden Key International Honour Society (Marshall chapter) to collect school supplies for children affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Donations can be dropped off in the Student Activities Office, College of Business Dean’s Office, HELP Program, Counseling Services, Mid-Ohio Valley Center, South Charleston campus, Psychology Department, Tutoring Services, and Division of Accountancy and Legal Environment. The collection effort ends Dec. 8.

Other recent hurricane collection efforts at Marshall included a drive at the School of Pharmacy for the Houston School Districts and a collection by the Athletic Training Association for victims last month.