Basic computer course for adults to take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Center
Homer Preece, the director of the Mid-Ohio Valley Center, said the course will help participants answer questions about privacy and information security, verifying that sites are reputable, and connecting with friends and loved ones through social media.
Sessions will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24; Tuesday, Oct. 31; Thursday, Nov. 3; and Tuesday, Nov. 7, in room 126 of the Mid-Ohio Valley Center at One John Marshall Way in Point Pleasant. Cost is $49.
Interested participants may enroll online at http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Computers-for-Seniors-MOVC-October-24th-P59.aspx, or by contacting Emily McCallister, program coordinator for continuing education, by e-mail at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-2865.