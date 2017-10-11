Basic computer course for adults to take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Center

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 20:51 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Basic computer course for adults to take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Center

Marshall University’s Center for Continuing Education will offer a basic computer course for adults who would like to expand their use of the World Wide Web and other internet resources beginning Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the university’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center in Point Pleasant.

 

Homer Preece, the director of the Mid-Ohio Valley Center, said the course will help participants answer questions about privacy and information security, verifying that sites are reputable, and connecting with friends and loved ones through social media.

Sessions will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24; Tuesday, Oct. 31; Thursday, Nov. 3; and Tuesday, Nov. 7, in room 126 of the Mid-Ohio Valley Center at One John Marshall Way in Point Pleasant. Cost is $49.

Interested participants may enroll online at http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Computers-for-Seniors-MOVC-October-24th-P59.aspx, or by contacting Emily McCallister, program coordinator for continuing education, by e-mail at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-2865.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus