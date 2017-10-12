Most read
EARLIER.... All Points Bulletin for Suspect After Three Dead Near Pedro; 11 year old Missing; Victim Flown to Hospital
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 22:27 Updated 16 sec ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Neither an official description of the child or person of interest have been released as of 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.
Earlier WSAZ reported a large law enforcement presence at two crime scene locations. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are at the scene, awaiting a search warrant to enter an Ohio location.
The woman airlifted walked to a neighbor's house having suffered stab wounds.
Social media had earlier stated accurately that three people had been killed by shots.