DEVELOPING: Law Enforcement Seek Missing 8-year-old Girl following Shooting near Pedro, Ohio
An all points bulletin (APB) has been issued by Cabell 911 dispatch concerning a suspect in a blue Chevrolet S-10 pick up with Ohio registration. According to the notification, the suspect MAY be in Huntington. It is unknown if the child is with the suspect.
Neither a description of the child or person of interest have been released as of 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.
Earlier WSAZ reported a large law enforcement presence at two crime scene locations. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are at the scene, awaiting a search warrant to enter an Ohio location.
The woman airlifted walked to a neighbor's house having suffered stab wounds.
Social media had earlier stated accurately that three people had been killed by shots. WSAZ stated that "weeping" neighbors stated the suspect and victims knew each other.