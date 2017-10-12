DEVELOPING: Law Enforcement Seek Missing 8-year-old Girl following Shooting near Pedro, Ohio

 Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 23:49 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
DEVELOPING: Law Enforcement Seek Missing 8-year-old Girl following Shooting near Pedro, Ohio
FILE PHOTO OHIO RT 93

Three people have been shot to death, a female stab victim flown to the hospital, and an 8-year old girl is missing following a shooting at Decatur Township, Ohio near Route 93 and Perdo, Ohio.

An all points bulletin (APB) has been issued by  Cabell 911 dispatch concerning a suspect in a blue Chevrolet S-10 pick up with Ohio registration. According to the notification, the suspect MAY be in Huntington. It is unknown if the child is with the suspect.

Neither a description of the child or person of interest have been released as of 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

Earlier WSAZ reported a large law enforcement presence at two crime scene locations. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are at the scene, awaiting a search warrant to enter an Ohio location.

The woman airlifted walked to a neighbor's house having suffered stab wounds.

Social media had earlier stated accurately that three people had been killed by shots. WSAZ stated that "weeping" neighbors stated the suspect and victims knew each other.

