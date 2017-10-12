PRESS RELEASE: Triple Murder Investigation Underway; Suspect Escapes into Woods

"Upon arrival Deputies found three adults inside a house trailer deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. A fourth victim was located at another residence located approximately ¼ mile north on SR 93 at a relatives residence. This victim was suffering from apparent stab wounds to the neck and head and was flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

On October 11, 2017, at about 7:22 PM the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence located at 15497 SR 93 Pedro Ohio 45659, said Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

"While at the scene we were alerted that 8 year old Devin Holston also resided at that residence and that he had not been seen. An extensive search of the area was conducted by sheriff’s Deputies, the Lawrence County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force, and BCI&I which included the property in question, neighbor’s houses, friends and relatives houses ant the woods around this area but Devin was not located. Devin has been entered into NCIC as a missing endangered child. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been contacted and is assisting the LCSO in the search for this child. Flyers have been provided detailing Devon’s description.

"We are actively searching for 23 year old Aaron Lawson of 15868 SR 93 Pedro Ohio 45659 as a person of interest in this case. Lawson was spotted by Deputies on SR 141 near CR 52 driving a Blue Chevy truck at about 12:30 AM and a pursuit ensued. Lawson crashed the vehicle into a ditch on SR 141 at CR 44S and fled on foot and he was lost in the woods.

"Police officers from all village agencies, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ashland KY Police, and the Huntington Police K9 unit assisted in the search for Lawson but he was able to evade capture in the darkness. The vehicle was confiscated and will be processed for evidence by BCI&I. Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lawson is urged to contact the LCSO at 740-532-3525. Flyers of Lawson have also been provided of his description.

"The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. The Bodies of the deceased will be transported to Hamilton County for autopsies.

"Agents from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation & Identification are on the scene processing and collecting evidence.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation and cannot compromised this investigation by divulging more information at this time. Further information will follow as it become available."

Sheriff Jeff Lawless