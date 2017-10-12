Child Found Deceased per Lawrence Sheriff's Department

 Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 08:27 Updated 20 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

UPDATED 9:25 A.M. ---- Eight year old Devin Holston has been found deceased, according to dispatch from Lawrence County Sheriff's investigators combing wooded areas for the triple murder person of interest, Aaron Lawson. The child lived at the same location where the other victims were found.

The Ohio Attorney General has cancelled the advisory for the missing child. Although a written release is not posted, WKYC stated that the missing boy "has been found and recovered."

A special response squad has been activated. They are tracking the suspect in brush after he crashed his truck and fled on foot. The location is near Coal Grove in the brush.

Sheriff requested assistance , perhaps  from drones and a helicopter , in finding the suspect.

The WV State Police will be sending units to assist in the search.

Sheriff Lawless will soon issue a press release.

