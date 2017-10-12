Press Conference Confirms Bad News --- Boy Found Dead at Crime Scene; Dangerous Quadruple Murder Suspect Still on Run

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless confirmed at a press conference that seven-year-old, Devin Holston, had been found dead hidden inside a trailer on Route 93, where the three other bodies were found. Lawless said the child's body was "hidden" and not found until early Thursday morning, Oct. 12.

Clarifying an earlier report, a male coming home from work suffered the stab wound (not a female as originally reported) and ran to the Decatur Missionary Baptist Church to alert authorities and get medical assistance. He had neck and head wounds and was flown to a Huntington hospital where he remains in treatment.

Authorities continue to search for their person of interest in the quadruple murder, Aaron Lawson, 23, of 15868 State Route 93, Pedro, Ohio. He is considered dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies have used dogs, a helicopter, and special task forces to search the wooded areas near State Route 141 and County Road 52, where he crashed his truck and fled on foot. He was last seen in the 1500 block of County Road 181.



Described as wearing a purple shirt, the areas searched contain mines and caves.

Three murder warrants and one for aggravated murder have been issued for the suspect.





Anyone with information on his location should immediately phone 911 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.

As a precaution, school and sporting events in the Rock Hill area were cancelled Thursday, Oct. 12. The Fairland district cancelled outdoor sporting events, too.

Rock Hill Elementary will be on a two hour delay Friday, Oct. 13. Personnel are asked to report at 8 a.m.

The victims have not let been identified nor have their identities released. The boy's name was made public, not from the murder investigation, but due to the initial reports that thought him to be missing and in danger.

Due to the nature of breaking news, certain details may be altered or become 'fluid' as full investigations continue.













