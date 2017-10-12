Tsubascon 2017 Brings Costumed Fans and Pop Culture Celebrities to Big Sandy Arena

When strolling or driving in downtown Huntington Friday-Sunday, Oct. 13-15, you might think Halloween arrived early or that a time warp opened. Actually, you'll see throngs of anime (Japanese animation), cosplay and gaming attending the city's biggest convention.

This year gaming will be accelerated as Rare Drops continue to be in charge, such as Pachinko Fever which has been called Japanese pinball. More Japanese Arcade Machines, more Gaming including Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, Warhammer 40k, and Malifaux will be new this year.

Favorites return, including the Cosplay Masquerade Contest , deemed one of the most popular events at the con. Contestant walk across the stage "in character" and compete for cash and prizes. Two other popular events are Friday evenings masquerade ball (9 p.m.) and a rave following.



Celebrities sign autographs, panels are conducted, and vendors sell products appealing to fans.

Some fans come in groups and develop cosplay squads at the convention.

Three day admission passes are $45. Daily tickets are also available.

Among the guests are:

"Vitamin H Productions is the professional panelist group that has been sweeping the South. Founded in 2013 by Kidd “The Maniac” Bowyer and Ryan “Pathos” Prime and fueled by a love of all things geeky, Vitamin H aims to create the most memorable convention programming you've ever experienced (and give folks at cons who might not be into Q&As and cosplay something to actually DO besides sit in the game room and play Cards Against Humanity for hours on end).



They’ve appeared at dozens of conventions all across the nation, bringing a wildly diverse array of content that is both educational AND entertaining. From ancient history to tacky B-movies, from obscure gaming treasures to nostalgic anime and fandoms that you don't normally see at conventions, Vitamin H tackles every subject with an unbelievable amount of passion, energy, and professionalism - no dull stock-template PowerPoints or monotone delivery here! FILE PHOTO





Leah Clark is an American voice actor primarily associated with FUNimation productions.

This year she has been heard in the broadcast dubs of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid (Kobayashi); KanColle (Yuudachi), World’s End (Rhantolk); Akashic Records (Re=L), Sakura Quest (Maki); Tsugomomo (Kokuyou); Touken Ranbu (Gokotai); Show By Rock (Ailane); Shonen Maid (Miyako); Fuuka (Suzuka); Alderamin On the Sky (Haroma); Aria the Scarlet Ammo AA (Aria), Keijo (Ayako); and Yuri On Ice (Mari).

Kristen McGuire is an award winning artist and voice actress with an itchy drawing hand and an overactive imagination. Armed with a Wacom tablet and a degree in Visual Art and Communication, Kristen has managed to self-publish seven different comic books since 2008 and has won two awards for her original paintings, some of which have sold for over seven hundred dollars while on display at local art shows. Her art, which heavily feature original characters and designs have even inspired professional cosplayers in the industry, who have gone on to compete in cosplay competitions utilizing Kristen’s designs.

Her comic titles include Enchanted (chapters 1-6), and A Day in the Life of a Cat Girl.





Robert Axelrod has carved a career in show business that runs the gamut. Born and raised in New York City, he did commercials and theater as a child and teen, eventually ending up in the Soho Avant-garde Theater scene in a show called “Little Trips”, then Off-Broadway in a play called “The Destroyers”. Axelrod left acting for the world of music. He spent eight years as a working rock musician playing electric bass and singing in folk, rock, and soul bands. Music brought him to Los Angeles where he decided to return to acting, a decision he never regrets.

Since then, Mr. Axelrod has appeared in over thirty feature films including four with Charles Bronson, the Sci-Fi hit remake “The Blob” with Kevin Dillon and many others. Television appearances include guest star roles on “Amazing Stories”, “Star Trek Voyager”, “Tim And Eric’s Awesome Show”, and “The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He also starred in the Michael Jackson music video “Stranger in Moscow”, and is in the soon-to-be-released horror dark comedy, “The Revenant”.





For a "look back" at the family friendly, festive atmosphere of the con, check out some of the photos on HNN at links provided for past cons. We will upload photos from this years event as available.

