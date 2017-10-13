Student organization to stream live broadcast featuring Sir Richard Branson

Marshall University’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success will sponsor the streaming of a live broadcast featuring Sir Richard Branson, a humanitarian, activist, adventurer and business icon. The event will take place beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in room BE-5 of the Memorial Student Center.

The event, hosted by John Jay College in New York City, will allow Branson to answer questions by viewers via Twitter and Facebook. This is the second installment of the society’s 2017-2018 Speaker Broadcast series, which reaches more than 580 college campuses each month during the academic year.

Branson is the founder of the Virgin Group, a leading international investment group and one of the world’s most recognized and respected brands. Conceived in 1970, the Virgin Group has gone on to grow successful businesses in sectors including mobile telephony, travel and transportation, financial services, leisure and entertainment, and health and wellness.

In 2004, Branson established Virgin Unite, the nonprofit foundation of the Virgin Group, which unites people and entrepreneurial ideas to create businesses that will make a positive difference in the world. Branson’s current focus is working with Virgin Unite and organizations it has incubated, such as The Elders, The Carbon War Room, the B Team, Ocean Unite and the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship. Branson also serves on the Global Commission on Drug Policy and supports ocean conservation with the Ocean Elders.

The National Society of Leadership and Success is the nation’s largest leadership honor society. It was founded in 2001 to build a community of like-minded, success-oriented leaders who come together to help one another succeed. The society offers interactive broadcasts with the nation’s best speakers, training in goal setting and team meetings in which students set and hold each other accountable for achieving goals. These benefits, which aim to help members personally and professionally, are offered for the rest of their lives.