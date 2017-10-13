Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for special session of Legislature on Monday, October, 16, 2017

CHARLESTON, WV - Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in special session at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017, to address legislation.





Included in the special call is a bill exempting military retirement from state personal income tax and a bill increasing the amount of credit allowed against personal and corporation net income taxes for qualified historic rehabilitation expenditures.



According to Mike Hall, chief of staff for the Justice Administration, additional legislation including a bill that addresses Department of Transportation hiring policies, is currently being worked on and may also be presented next week or at another time in the very near future.



Monday’s special call coincides with the Legislature’s regularly interim meetings scheduled to begin Sunday, October 15, 2017 and running through Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

