Upcoming Walks with Mayor Steve Williams
Friday, October 13, 2017 - 01:00 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, residents are welcome to join on a walk in the Fairfield neighborhood. The walk will start at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, residents can join on a walk in the West End. The walk will begin in the parking lot of Colonial Lanes, 626 5th Street West.
Come out and make your voice heard.