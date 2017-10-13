Upcoming Walks with Mayor Steve Williams

 Friday, October 13, 2017 - 01:00 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Upcoming Walks with Mayor Steve Williams
Photo Mayor's Office
Mayor Steve Williams, City Council members and representatives of the Police Department, Fire Department, Public Works Department, Planning and Development Department and Huntington Water Quality Board will participate in two neighborhood walks next week.


At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, residents are welcome to join on a walk in the Fairfield neighborhood. The walk will start at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, residents can join on a walk in the West End. The walk will begin in the parking lot of Colonial Lanes, 626 5th Street West.

Come out and make your voice heard.
