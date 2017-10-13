Beech Fork State Park to celebrate 2017 Heron Fest on Oct. 14

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Beech Fork State Park will host its 2017 Heron Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14. The event is a day for family fun, including free pontoon boat and hayrides, children’s games, art and crafts, gospel music and other events and activities.

“Heron Fest celebrates what camping should be all about: enjoying the outdoors with family and friends,” said Superintendent Dillard Price.

Beech Fork State Park is home to West Virginia’s largest state park campground. Its 275-site campground features four distinct areas: Old Orchard, Moxley Branch, Four Cove and Lakeview.

“We have a lot of campers who see Beech Fork as almost home,” Price said. “Heron Fest is just a way of expressing our appreciation to our park visitors and to encourage them to continue camping in the fall.”

Craftsmen and women interested in being a vendor at Heron Fest should contact the park at 304-528-2794 to inquire about remaining display areas.

Beech Fork State Park is located in the southwestern section of West Virginia, near Barboursville and Huntington, and is easily accessible from Interstate 64. For more information about Heron Fest, camping and Beech Fork State Park. call (304) 528-5794 or visit www.beechforksp.com.