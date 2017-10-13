Most read
- Child Found Deceased per Lawrence Sheriff's Department
- EARLIER.... All Points Bulletin for Suspect After Three Dead Near Pedro; 11 year old Missing; Victim Flown to Hospital
- UPDATED DEVELOPING: Law Enforcement Seek Missing eight-year-old Boy following Shooting near Pedro, Ohio
- PRESS RELEASE: Triple Murder Investigation Underway; Suspect Escapes into Woods
- Press Conference Confirms Bad News --- Boy Found Dead at Crime Scene; Dangerous Quadruple Murder Suspect Still on Run
- USS West Virginia Naval Commander Timothy Clark to visit Marshall University
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
Ohio Attorney General DeWine Presents Distinguished Law Enforcement Achievement Awards
Those receiving awards will be honored for valor, lifetime achievement, group achievement, law enforcement service, community service, training, and civilian leadership.
Among those receiving awards this year are The Ohio State University Police Division Officer Alan Horujko and members of The Ohio State University Police Division Ordinance Team. Officer Horujko ended a terrorist attack on a group of university students and faculty in November 2016. Officer Horujko credits training provided by the Ordinance Team for preparing him to react quickly to stop the attack.
Representatives from the following agencies w received awards:
- Barberton Police Department
- Butler Township Police Department
- Clermont County Sheriff's Office
- Columbus Division of Police
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- Franklin County Sheriff's Office
- Gahanna Division of Police
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Internal Revenue Service
- Miami Township Police Department
- Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office
- Montgomery County RANGE Task Force
- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
- Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation
- Ohio National Guard
- Ohio State Highway Patrol
- Ross Township Police Department
- The Matt Haverkamp Foundation
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/Homeland Security
- Youngstown Police Department
More information on the awards can be found here.
The ceremony included a memorial tribute to officers killed in the line of duty in 2016, including Officer Thomas W. Cottrell Jr. of the Danville Police Department, Officer Steven M. Smith of the Columbus Division of Police, Officer Sean R. Johnson of the Hilliard Division of Police, Trooper Kenneth Velez of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Officer Aaron J. Christian of the Chesapeake Police Department.