Ohio Attorney General DeWine Presents Distinguished Law Enforcement Achievement Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine presented the 2017 Distinguished Law Enforcement Achievement Awards during the Ohio Law Enforcement Conference award ceremony.

Those receiving awards will be honored for valor, lifetime achievement, group achievement, law enforcement service, community service, training, and civilian leadership.

Among those receiving awards this year are The Ohio State University Police Division Officer Alan Horujko and members of The Ohio State University Police Division Ordinance Team. Officer Horujko ended a terrorist attack on a group of university students and faculty in November 2016. Officer Horujko credits training provided by the Ordinance Team for preparing him to react quickly to stop the attack.

Representatives from the following agencies w received awards:

Barberton Police Department

Butler Township Police Department

Clermont County Sheriff's Office

Columbus Division of Police

Drug Enforcement Administration

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Gahanna Division of Police

Homeland Security Investigations

Internal Revenue Service

Miami Township Police Department

Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office

Montgomery County RANGE Task Force

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Ohio National Guard

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Ross Township Police Department

The Matt Haverkamp Foundation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/Homeland Security

Youngstown Police Department

More information on the awards can be found here.

The ceremony included a memorial tribute to officers killed in the line of duty in 2016, including Officer Thomas W. Cottrell Jr. of the Danville Police Department, Officer Steven M. Smith of the Columbus Division of Police, Officer Sean R. Johnson of the Hilliard Division of Police, Trooper Kenneth Velez of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Officer Aaron J. Christian of the Chesapeake Police Department.