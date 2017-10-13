HMDA Holds Meeting Monday Oct. 16; Bates Retires

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority will meet Monday, Oct. 16 in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.

Aside from the public agenda, there will be an executive session.

A motion will be heard to hold the annual meeting this month for election of officers. Council chair Mark Bates will be retiring from HMDA.

AGENDA

ANNUAL AND REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2017

1. Call To Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting held on Monday, September 25, 2017.

5. A review of the September 2017 Financial Statements.

6. Annual Meeting: Motion to Conduct Annual Meeting in October

A. Report of Nominating Committee

B. Motion for New Appointment to the Board

C. Motion for Election of New Officers

D. Farewell to Retiring Board Member Mark Bates

7. Director’s Report

A. Parking Lot Discussion

8. Executive Session: WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(9)—To discuss and consider matters involving or affecting the purchase, sale or lease of property, advance construction planning, the investment of public funds or other matters involving commercial competition, which if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the state or any political subdivision