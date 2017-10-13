Most read
- Child Found Deceased per Lawrence Sheriff's Department
- EARLIER.... All Points Bulletin for Suspect After Three Dead Near Pedro; 11 year old Missing; Victim Flown to Hospital
- UPDATED DEVELOPING: Law Enforcement Seek Missing eight-year-old Boy following Shooting near Pedro, Ohio
- PRESS RELEASE: Triple Murder Investigation Underway; Suspect Escapes into Woods
- Press Conference Confirms Bad News --- Boy Found Dead at Crime Scene; Dangerous Quadruple Murder Suspect Still on Run
- USS West Virginia Naval Commander Timothy Clark to visit Marshall University
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
Early childhood learning program adds three new schools in W.Va
United Way Born Learning Academies teach parents how to teach their children by creating learning opportunities in everyday moments, such as driving in the car, folding laundry or going to the grocery store. This is achieved through six free, monthly workshops for parents and caregivers of children from birth to age 5.
Toyota, in partnership with The Education Alliance and the United Way launched Born Learning Academies in West Virginia in 2014. There are currently eleven existing program sites in nine counties. The expansion will grow the program to several more counties across the state.
Studies show that 90 percent of a child’s brain development has occurred by age five. Additionally, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, students who do not read proficiently by third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school than those who read at a proficient level.