Early childhood learning program adds three new schools in W.Va

An innovative early childhood education program will add three new schools across West Virginia in an effort to increase the amount of students prepared to enter kindergarten. It’s a big task – kindergarten preparedness is linked to overall student success, such as third-grade reading levels. Recent data shows nearly half of W.Va. students tested below proficient reading level, and 70 percent were not proficient in math. By helping students start school on the right path, they’re more likely to stay on the path to success in school and life.

United Way Born Learning Academies teach parents how to teach their children by creating learning opportunities in everyday moments, such as driving in the car, folding laundry or going to the grocery store. This is achieved through six free, monthly workshops for parents and caregivers of children from birth to age 5.

Toyota, in partnership with The Education Alliance and the United Way launched Born Learning Academies in West Virginia in 2014. There are currently eleven existing program sites in nine counties. The expansion will grow the program to several more counties across the state.

Studies show that 90 percent of a child’s brain development has occurred by age five. Additionally, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, students who do not read proficiently by third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school than those who read at a proficient level.