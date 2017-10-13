Quadruple Murder Suspect in Custody; Victim's Names Released

Aaron Lee Lawson, 23, the suspect in the quadruple murder near Pedro, Ohio has been captured, according to a press release from Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawson. The release follows:

Lawson has been arrested on three counts of Murder and one count of Aggravated Murder in association with the incident that occurred on 10/11/2017 at the residence located at 15497 SR 93 Pedro, Ohio 45659. Lawson was arrested without incident. A tip from a citizen who saw him walking at the 1700 block of CR 52 notified the Sheriff’s Office and Officer who were working that area quickly intercepted him as he was walking down the road. Lawson did not flee the officers and willingly gave up.

Lawson was transported first to the Prosecutor’s Office for questioning by Sheriff’s Deputies and then he will be housed in the Lawrence County Jail.

The massive overwhelming Police presence that was searching for Lawson aided in his capture as we know the area that he was in and we saturated it setting up a perimeter than helped contain his movement. “I am beyond words when it comes to the gratitude I have for all the various Law Enforcement agencies, fire agencies, & EMS Personnel that came to my aid when I ask for it” States Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “The publics support has also been tremendous”

Lawson is charged in the deaths of the following:

Donald McGuire, 50 years old of 15830 SR 93 Pedro, Ohio 45659

Tammie L. McGuire, 43 years old of 15830 SR 93 Pedro, Ohio 45659

Staci M. Jackson, 25 Years Old of 15497 SR 93 Pedro, Ohio 45659

Devin Holston, 8 years old of 15497 SR 93 Pedro, Ohio 45659



All of these victims suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Their bodies have been transported to Montgomery County for autopsies. Those autopsies are underway.

As the investigation of these murders continue, additional charges could be brought against Lawson.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless