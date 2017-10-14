W.Va. AG Files Lawsuit Against Cabell County Home Inspector

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the filing of a lawsuit that seeks a court order to shut down a Cabell County home inspection business for alleged violations of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.





The lawsuit alleges Safe & Sound Inspection Services, owned and operated by Ivan Leon Harless, charged customers for water removal and/or mold remediation, but failed to complete the work or refund their payments.



“Protecting consumers against deceptive business practices is a top priority for my office,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Businesses that operate within West Virginia are required to follow the rule of law. We will vigorously prosecute those who choose an unlawful path.”



The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Cabell County Circuit Court, alleges Harless continued to operate Safe & Sound Inspection Services after its state license was dissolved for failing to file an annual report with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office in 2014.



Harless then pleaded guilty in January 2017 to obtaining goods by false pretenses and fraudulent schemes.



The Attorney General seeks an injunction to prohibit the company or its owner from engaging in future business. The lawsuit also asks for reimbursement for consumers who were harmed by Safe & Sound business practices, court costs, investigative costs, attorneys’ fees and penalties of $5,000 for each violation of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.



