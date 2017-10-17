Continuing Education to offer course in pottery wheel throwing

Marshall University’s Center for Continuing Education will offer a program on the fundamentals of pottery wheel throwing beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1., from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Art Warehouse, 201 21st St., and continuing on succeeding Wednesdays through Dec. 13.

“This class will explore wheel throwing on a beginner and intermediate level,” said Allora McCullough, the instructor for the course. “Come learn the fundamentals of throwing, refine your skills and build upon your current techniques. We will strengthen your foundations for centering and throwing clay on the wheel. Students will go through the process of creating and decorating their own pieces from start to finish. By the end of the course, you can make 4 to 6 good pieces.”

Cost per student is $135, and there is a limit of 12 students for the course. Participants must be 16 years of age or older to register. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent’s permission and the parent must sign a Participation Form on the first day of class. Participants may park in the spaces adjacent to the Art Warehouse.

Online registration is available at http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Introduction-to-the-Pottery-Wheel-November-1st-P62.aspx, or by contacting Emily McCallister, program coordinator for continuing education by e-mail at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-2865.