Lewis College of Business named leading business school

Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business has been named one of Newsweek’s leading business schools of 2017.

Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the college, said this recognition is a testament to the outstanding value of the programs in the Lewis College of Business.

“We are delighted to see that the Lewis College of Business has been recognized by Newsweek as a ‘Leading Business School of 2017,’” Mukherjee said. “This reinforces what we at Marshall University already know—our college of business and its faculty are delivering the highest quality professional education to our students. We are in the top 2.5 percent of global business schools to be dually accredited by AACSB International [Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business] in both business and accounting. Our undergraduate and graduate programs sharpen the knowledge, skills and dispositions that are necessary for our students to succeed in the competitive global economy.”

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert said the Lewis College of Business embodies innovation, engagement and impact in its teaching, research and outreach.

“We are proud of the Lewis College of Business,” Gilbert said. “We have long history of producing outstanding leaders and I am pleased to see that we have been listed as a leading business school for 2017.”

Other schools of business recognized by Newsweek include those at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina, Georgia Southern University in Georgia, Ithaca College in New York, Marquette University in Wisconsin and Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois.

To learn more about the designation, visit http://www.newsweek.com/insights/leading-business-schools-2017/marshall-university-lewis-college-business. For more information about undergraduate and graduate programs in the Marshall University Lewis College of Business, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.