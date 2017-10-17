Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Seeks More Than $49K From Unlawful Debt Negotiator
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 02:46 Updated 12 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Matthews Law Firm Inc., based in Tustin, California, was offering debt settlement and negotiation services to consumers in West Virginia, a legal practice that is only permitted within the state by practicing lawyers licensed in West Virginia.
“My office will fight for the return of consumers’ hard-earned dollars,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Any business that violates state law will be held accountable.”
The petition argued the law firm and its owner, Arturo Matthews, Jr., failed to honor a settlement that required the firm to cease its debt settlement and negotiation practices in West Virginia and pay more than $62,000 in refunds to affected consumers.
To date, Matthews Law Firm has failed to meet the bulk of its financial obligation, making payments of just $12,500. That leaves a remaining balance of $49,548.99.
The petition seeks full payment to the state, including interest, costs and attorney’s fees, from Mr. Matthews, in his capacity as the sole owner and officer of the law firm.
Read a copy of the petition at http://bit.ly/2wZYvHy.