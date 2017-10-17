Most read
PSC Promotes Budget Plans for Manageable Utility Bills
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that it expects higher winter heating expenditures as a result of relatively colder weather and higher fuel prices. Budget billing plans average total annual usage into more manageable monthly bills, eliminating sharp increases during winter heating or summer cooling seasons.
When a customer asks to join a budget billing plan, the utility company will review their usage history, and then set a monthly billing amount, based on usage information and expected energy prices. Most plans are reevaluated and adjusted annually.
Individual utility companies have slightly different budget periods and plans available. Customers who are wish to participate in a budget plan or an average monthly payment plan should contact their utility company for more specific information.
Contact Information for Electric and Gas Utility Companies:
Appalachian Power Company: 1-800-982-4237
Wheeling Power Company: 1-800-852-6942
Monongahela Power: 1-800-686-0022
Potomac Edison Power: 1-800-686-0011
Black Diamond Power: 304-683-5281
Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric: 1-800-760-2232
Harrison Rural Electrification Association: 304-624-6365
Mountaineer Gas: 1-800-834-2070
Dominion Energy WV Gas: 1-800-934-3187
Blacksville Oil & Gas Company: 304-584-4545
Bluefield Gas Company: 304-325-9164
Consumers Gas Utility Company: 304-523-9223 or 1-844-267-6872
Lumberport-Shinnston Gas Company: 304-584-4545
Peoples Gas: 1-800-764-0111
Union Oil & Gas: 304-586-2151