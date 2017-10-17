PSC Promotes Budget Plans for Manageable Utility Bills

CHARLESTON, WV – This winter is predicted to be colder than last year, so the Public Service Commission of West Virginia urges consumers to consider the benefits of budget billing and average monthly payment plans offered by utility companies.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that it expects higher winter heating expenditures as a result of relatively colder weather and higher fuel prices. Budget billing plans average total annual usage into more manageable monthly bills, eliminating sharp increases during winter heating or summer cooling seasons.

When a customer asks to join a budget billing plan, the utility company will review their usage history, and then set a monthly billing amount, based on usage information and expected energy prices. Most plans are reevaluated and adjusted annually.

Individual utility companies have slightly different budget periods and plans available. Customers who are wish to participate in a budget plan or an average monthly payment plan should contact their utility company for more specific information.

Contact Information for Electric and Gas Utility Companies:

Appalachian Power Company: 1-800-982-4237

Wheeling Power Company: 1-800-852-6942

Monongahela Power: 1-800-686-0022

Potomac Edison Power: 1-800-686-0011

Black Diamond Power: 304-683-5281

Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric: 1-800-760-2232

Harrison Rural Electrification Association: 304-624-6365

Mountaineer Gas: 1-800-834-2070

Dominion Energy WV Gas: 1-800-934-3187

Blacksville Oil & Gas Company: 304-584-4545

Bluefield Gas Company: 304-325-9164

Consumers Gas Utility Company: 304-523-9223 or 1-844-267-6872

Lumberport-Shinnston Gas Company: 304-584-4545

Peoples Gas: 1-800-764-0111

Union Oil & Gas: 304-586-2151