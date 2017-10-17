"Some Kind of Different As Me," Inspirational Christian Film Premieres

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 03:04 Updated 12 hours ago

An inspirational Christian film based on a true story will open this weekend at area cinemas. A Thursday premiere will be available at select cinemas , including Marquee.

International art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear) befriends a homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) to save his struggling marriage to Deborah (Renée Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives.

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus