"Some Kind of Different As Me," Inspirational Christian Film Premieres

An inspirational Christian film based on a true story will open this weekend at area cinemas. A Thursday premiere will be available at select cinemas , including Marquee.

International art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear) befriends a homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) to save his struggling marriage to Deborah (Renée Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives.