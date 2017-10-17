Comedian John Mulaney’s Kid Gorgeous Tour Comes to the Keith-Albee

HUNTINGTON, WV- Marshall University’s Student Activities presents the Emmy Award winning comedian John Mulaney and his new tour - Kid Gorgeous - at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017, at 7:30 PM.

Before kicking of the Kid Gorgeous Tour, Mulaney starred in the Broadway hit, “Oh, Hello on Broadway” alongside Nick Kroll. He currently writes for IFC’s “Documentary Now” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth” on which he also voices the character Andrew.

Mulaney began his career in New York’s East Village and has since toured around the world. After graduating, he interned with Comedy Central and prepared to audition for Saturday Night Live. Upon auditioning, Mulaney was offered a writing position. He appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent and co-created characters such as “Stefon” with Bill Hader. He continued to write for six seasons. In 2009, Mulaney released his first comedy album, “The Top Part.” In 2012 he released his second Comedy Central special and album “New in Town.” Mulaney’s 3rd hour stand up special, “THE COMEBACK KID” was released on Netflix in 2015.

In true John Mulaney fashion, “Kid Gorgeous” is filled with his usual style of anecdotes and self-deprecating jokes in order to tell the “story of a tall, scared man”. Mulaney has received many comparisons to Jerry Seinfield in that he has a very distinct tone and a natural ability to relate to his audience by taking situations everyone has faced and making them laughable.

To see John Mulaney take the stage of the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office a 304-696-6656 or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Ticket prices are $65.13/43.30.

