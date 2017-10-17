West Virginia ‘GEAR UP’ partners with Fairmont State University to award $1,000 scholarships to West Virginia high school students

The university made the announcement during the annual Student Leadership Academy event at the Clay Center. The event, which was hosted by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s (HEPC’s) federally funded “Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP)” initiative, invited 1,400 10th grade students from 10 West Virginia counties to hear nationally known youth motivational speaker Molly Kennedy discuss how students can be leaders in their communities. The event also provided students with information regarding college, such as the average cost of tuition at West Virginia’s public two- and four-year institutions and the dollar amounts of state- and federal-level financial aid.

During the event, Amie Fazalare, Fairmont State University’s Director of Recruitment & Admissions, presented 10 West Virginia GEAR UP students each with a check for $1,000 to be used if they attend the university upon graduating from high school.

The following students received a scholarship:

· Thomas Collins from Westside High School

· Chelsea Giberson from Montcalm High School

· Heaven Holbert from Wirt County High School

· Shelby Jackson from Richwood High School

· Ashley Lilly from Summers County High School

· Gwendolyn Lindsay from Midland Trail High School

· Jayvin Roush from Wahama High School

· Hannah Spaulding from Tug Valley High School

· Bianca Wilson from Scott High School

· Rosie Wright from Webster County High School

“We’re excited to award scholarships to these student leaders,” said Fazalare. “We know that this event is empowering for students, and we’re happy to be a partner in this year’s event. In just a few short years, these students will be facing their next step after graduation – and we hope that they consider letting Fairmont State help them navigate life after high school.”

Dr. Paul Hill, Chancellor of the HEPC, praised Fairmont State for its partnership in the event.

“We cannot stress how appreciative we are of the generosity of Fairmont State University toward our students,” said Hill. “Knowing that they have a scholarship waiting on them once they graduate high school could be the deciding factor on whether they pursue postsecondary education. We’re grateful for Fairmont State’s partnership during this year’s event.”

West Virginia GEAR UP is a federally funded college readiness project coordinated by the Higher Education Policy Commission. The project serves students in ten counties, including Boone, Fayette, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Wirt and Wyoming counties.

