National forest and wildlife management area roads in West Virginia open to hunters with disabilities

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For more than 20 years, a unique program developed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) and the U.S. Forest Service has increased accessibility of public lands for hunters with physical challenges who possess a Class Q/QQ special hunting permit.





“Thanks to our partnerships with the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests and the Monongahela National Forest, we’ve been able to provide some excellent hunting opportunities to sportsmen and women with disabilities,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the DNR Wildlife Resources Section. “There are also many state-owned wildlife management areas that have designated roads for Class Q/QQ hunter access.”



Class Q (resident) and QQ (non-resident) special hunting permits are issued by the DNR to applicants who are permanently disabled in their lower extremities, as certified by a licensed physician. Applications may be obtained at any DNR office or license agent. Successful permittees will be issued a wallet-sized permit card. This card must be presented in person at the appropriate National Forest or DNR district office to receive a letter of authorization and a gate key to use designated Class Q/QQ roads.



Class Q/QQ hunter access roads are generally kept locked to ensure hunting opportunities along these roads are most readily available to hunters with disabilities. While behind gates, Class Q/QQ hunters must obey all National Forest and/or state WMA rules and all state hunting regulations. All appropriate documentation, licenses, and stamps must be in the hunter’s possession while he or she is hunting. Nonresident hunters are reminded that they must have a National Forest Stamp (Class I) to hunt on U.S. Forest Service lands in West Virginia.



When hunting within a designated area, Class Q/QQ hunters may hunt from a stationary motor vehicle with the engine turned off. The permittee may be accompanied by no more than one assistant at least 16 years of age inside the vehicle. The assistant may not hunt while assisting the Class Q/QQ permit holder.



According to Paul Johansen, the Class Q/QQ program has been very well received by hunters with disabilities in West Virginia.



“We’re proud of the successes we’ve had with this program, but we’re always looking for ways to improve it and increase participation,” he said. “There’s a growing body of scientific knowledge that demonstrates spending time outdoors is beneficial to mental and physical wellness. I’d like to encourage hunters with physical challenges to look into the Class Q/QQ program as a great opportunity to get out and experience West Virginia’s rich natural resources and hunting heritage.”



The West Virginia DNR and the U.S. Forest Service are committed to providing quality hunting opportunities for all outdoorspeople in good legal standing regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or level of physical ability.



For more information regarding access to National Forest or state Wildlife Management Area Class Q/QQ hunting areas and directions to the areas, contact the appropriate U.S. Forest Service Ranger District or WV DNR District office listed below. Information is also available on the DNR website (



Class Q/QQ Roads on National Forest Lands:



Monongahela National Forest



Cheat/Potomac Ranger District, Parsons, WV (304-478-3251)

Goodwin Run (Forest Road 933), Tucker County

Brushy Fork (Forest Road 973), Tucker County

Five Lick (Forest Road 153/153A), Randolph County

Back Ridge (Forest Road 814), Pendleton County



Greenbrier Ranger District, Bartow, WV (304-456-3335)

Little Beech Mountain (Forest Road 385, 183B), Randolph County

Span Oak (Forest Road 224), Pocahontas County



Gauley Ranger District, Richwood, WV (304-846-2695)

Frosty Gap (Forest Road 731), Pocahontas County

Buckeye Branch (Forest Road 273), Webster County



Marlinton/White Sulphur Ranger District, Marlinton, WV (304-799-4334)

Crooked Fork (Forest Road 251), Pocahontas County

Marlin Mountain (Forest Road 300), Pocahontas County

Panther Ridge (Forest Road 298), Greenbrier County

Bear Track (Forest Road 882), Greenbrier County





George Washington and Jefferson National Forests



North River Ranger District, Harrisonburg, VA (540-432-0187)

Dry River Hollow (Forest Road 151H), Pendleton County

Class Q/QQ Roads on DNR Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs)



DNR District 1, Farmington, WV (304-825-6787)

Hillcrest WMA, Hancock County - 2,212 acres

Lewis Wetzel WMA, Wetzel County – 14,023 acres

Little Indian Creek WMA, Monongalia County - 1,083 acres



DNR District 2, Romney, WV (304-822-3551)

Sleepy Creek WMA, Morgan/Berkeley counties - 22,347 acres



DNR District 3, French Creek, WV (304-924-6211)

Burnsville Lake WMA, Braxton County - 12,579 acres

Elk River WMA, Braxton County - 18,396 acres

Stonewall Jackson Lake WMA, Lewis County - 18,289 acres



DNR District 4, Beckley, WV (304-256-6947)

Bluestone Lake WMA, Summers County – 17,744 acres



DNR District 5, Alum Creek, WV (304-756-1023)

McClintic WMA, Mason County - 3,655 acres

Green Bottom WMA*, Cabell County - 1,101 acres

Beech Fork Lake WMA*, Cabell County - 7,531



DNR District 6, Parkersburg, WV (304-420-4550)

Hughes River WMA, Ritchie County - 10,278 acres





