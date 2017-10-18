History, literature teachers to be introduced to the resources in the Blake Library

History and literature teachers are invited to Marshall University’s Huntington campus from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, to learn strategies for teaching about the past and present with Civil War literature from Marshall University’s Blake Library. The event will be in the Drinko Library Atrium.

Dr. Monica Brooks, Marshall’s associate vice president for libraries and online learning, will provide an introduction, and John Stromski and Jessica DeLong of Marshall’s English Department and Jack Dickinson of the Blake Library will serve as presenters.

Area teachers can access important Civil War texts and teach rare texts from the Blake Library, free and available to the public online. They also can explore the archive’s well-known historical documents and canonical works of early American literature.

This event is made possible with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, the Marshall University English department in the College of Liberal Arts, and Marshall University Libraries.