Adult congenital heart care now available at Marshall Health

Marshall Health has teamed up with an expert from the University of Kentucky’s Gill Heart & Vascular Institute to care for patients in the Tri-State area with adult congenital heart disease.

Andrew R. Leventhal, M.D., Ph.D., leads the Kentucky Adult Congenital Heart Program at the UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute. Leventhal is partnering with Marshall Cardiology to locally treat a variety of conditions associated with congenital heart defects. Nationally, about 1.4 million adults have congenital heart defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“Dr. Leventhal’s expertise in this field will help us provide the continuum of care our patients need,” said Mark A. Studeny, M.D., chairman of the department of cardiovascular services at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

A board-certified, fellowship-trained interventional cardiologist who specializes in adult congenital heart disease, Leventhal is one of only a few adult congenital heart disease specialists in the nation. He received his medical degree from Columbia University and completed his residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/ Harvard Medical School, followed by fellowships at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Toronto General Hospital.

Leventhal is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Cardiology, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1249 15th St., Huntington. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 304-691-8500.