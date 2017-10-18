Two heroin dealers appear in federal court on drug charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two defendants appeared in federal court today for heroin crimes, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Gerald Tyrone King, 38, of White Sulphur Springs, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and was sentenced in federal court in Beckley to a year and nine months in prison. In a separate prosecution, Dana Stevenson, 26, of Charleston, pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston to distribution of heroin.

King admitted that on May 27, 2016, he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place in White Sulphur Springs. At sentencing it was determined that King had distributed additional quantities of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

In a separate prosecution, Stevenson admitted that on December 14, 2016, he sold heroin to a confidential informant cooperating with police officers. The controlled buy occurred in the area of Garvin Avenue and Washington Street, West in Charleston. Stevenson additionally admitted that in January 2017, he possessed firearms, sold a shotgun, and distributed narcotics on multiple occasions. Stevenson faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on January 18, 2018.

The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation of King. Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the King prosecution. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed King’s sentence. The Special Enforcement Unit of the Charleston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation of Stevenson. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is in charge of Stevenson’s prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston is presiding over the Stevenson case.

The King case was prosecuted under the Greenbrier Valley Heroin and Pill Initiative. Stevenson’s case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime.

Both cases were brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.

