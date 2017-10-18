Startup Weekend Huntington kicks off Nov. 3

Marshall University and the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) will host Startup Weekend Huntington, a 54-hour event allowing future entrepreneurs to gain experience toward creating their own startup businesses.

This weekend-long event will kick off 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3, and run through 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, at RCBI’s main office, located at 1050 4th Ave. in Huntington.

Attendees of the event will form teams consisting of those who specialize in varying fields, from entrepreneurship to business to coding and more. Each team will be asked to create a company while receiving tips from the community’s best mentors, investors and businessmen and women. Presentations of the final products will be presented to a panel of experienced judges, and the top three groups will receive prizes.

Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite beginning at $10: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startup-weekend-huntington-1117-tickets-37108387185?aff=sworg.

Startup Weekend Huntington is sponsored by Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, the BB&T Center for the Advancement of American Capitalism and RCBI. To learn more, visit http://startupweekend.org or contact Glen Midkiff at midkiff2@marshall.edu or Bryan Shaw at bshaw@rcbi.org.