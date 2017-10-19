FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Opens Six New Flicks, including Victoria & Abdul

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 00:40 Updated 9 hours ago
FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Opens Six New Flicks, including Victoria & Abdul

Marquee Pullman has a large slate of new flicks this weekend, including the acclaimed "art" film Victoria & Abdul. Others include "Some Kind of Different as Me," "Geostorm," "The Snowman," "Only the Brave" and "Tyler Perry's Boo 2."

This week's flashback is the original "Ghostbusters" at 3:30 & 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Oct. 22 & 25.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, you can see the documentary "Heroin(e)" on the big screen at 7 p.m. with a local Q and A. There is no charge, but you must RSVP.

You have only a 9:55 pm showing to catch Professor Marston & the Wonder Women this week.

Next week has a large slate of new films, too:

JIGSAW

AS I SEE YOU

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE

SURBICON

AMITYVILLE THE AWAKENING

 

Trailer ▶

Geostorm (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Dean Devlin

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM7:00PM 3D 4:00PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Same Kind of Different as Me (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Voight, Greg Kinnear

DIRECTOR
Michael Carney

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

The Snowman (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Rebecca Ferguson, Michael Fassbender, Charlotte Gainsbourg

DIRECTOR
Tomas Alfredson

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White

DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Only the Brave (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Josh Brolin

DIRECTOR
Joseph Kosinski

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

The Foreigner (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton

DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:05PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Happy Death Day (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela

DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (R)

Drama
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton

DIRECTOR
Angela Robinson

More Information ► 2D 9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Blade Runner 2049 (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks

DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve

More Information ► 2D 1:45PM5:40PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney

DIRECTOR
Hany Abu-Assad

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:05PM

Trailer ▶

American Made (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright

DIRECTOR
Doug Liman

More Information ► 2D 1:05PM4:05PM7:10PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong

DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:15PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson

DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:20PM

Trailer ▶

Victoria & Abdul (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, Adeel Akhtar, Tim Pigott-Smith

DIRECTOR
Stephen Frears

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:10PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

American Assassin (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar

DIRECTOR
Michael Cuesta

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:45PM6:45PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Home Again (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Lake Bell

DIRECTOR
Hallie Meyers-Shyer

More Information ► 2D 1:05PM3:55PM6:55PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

It (R)

Horror
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis

DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:35PM
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus