Most read
- FIRST HAND: And Here's a "Personal" Sanitary Board Story Involving a 90 year old woman, the PSC, and an apparently "false" cut off notice?
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- Tsubasacon 2017 FRIDAY Images
- Strolling Tsubasacon Sat IMAGES
- Tsubascon 2017 Saturday WINNERS AND HONORABLE MENTION Cosplay Contest IMAGES
- Tsubasacon Skits and Cosplay with 2017 Honorees /Winners Coming IMAGES
- Whether Humanity Likes it or not.... Robots Rising ....
FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Opens Six New Flicks, including Victoria & Abdul
On Thursday, Oct. 26, you can see the documentary "Heroin(e)" on the big screen at 7 p.m. with a local Q and A. There is no charge, but you must RSVP.
You have only a 9:55 pm showing to catch Professor Marston & the Wonder Women this week.
Next week has a large slate of new films, too:
JIGSAW
AS I SEE YOU
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE
SURBICON
AMITYVILLE THE AWAKENING
Trailer ▶
Geostorm (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Dean Devlin
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM7:00PM 3D 4:00PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Same Kind of Different as Me (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Voight, Greg Kinnear
DIRECTOR
Michael Carney
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Snowman (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Rebecca Ferguson, Michael Fassbender, Charlotte Gainsbourg
DIRECTOR
Tomas Alfredson
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White
DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Only the Brave (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Josh Brolin
DIRECTOR
Joseph Kosinski
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
The Foreigner (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton
DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:05PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Happy Death Day (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (R)Drama
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton
DIRECTOR
Angela Robinson
More Information ► 2D 9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Blade Runner 2049 (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve
More Information ► 2D 1:45PM5:40PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney
DIRECTOR
Hany Abu-Assad
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
American Made (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright
DIRECTOR
Doug Liman
More Information ► 2D 1:05PM4:05PM7:10PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong
DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:15PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson
DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:20PM
Trailer ▶
Victoria & Abdul (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, Adeel Akhtar, Tim Pigott-Smith
DIRECTOR
Stephen Frears
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:10PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
American Assassin (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar
DIRECTOR
Michael Cuesta
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:45PM6:45PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Home Again (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Lake Bell
DIRECTOR
Hallie Meyers-Shyer
More Information ► 2D 1:05PM3:55PM6:55PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
It (R)Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:35PM