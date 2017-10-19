FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Opens Six New Flicks, including Victoria & Abdul

This week's flashback is the original "Ghostbusters" at 3:30 & 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Oct. 22 & 25.

Marquee Pullman has a large slate of new flicks this weekend, including the acclaimed "art" film Victoria & Abdul. Others include "Some Kind of Different as Me," "Geostorm," "The Snowman," "Only the Brave" and "Tyler Perry's Boo 2."

On Thursday, Oct. 26, you can see the documentary "Heroin(e)" on the big screen at 7 p.m. with a local Q and A. There is no charge, but you must RSVP.

You have only a 9:55 pm showing to catch Professor Marston & the Wonder Women this week.

Next week has a large slate of new films, too:

JIGSAW

AS I SEE YOU

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE

SURBICON

AMITYVILLE THE AWAKENING

Geostorm (PG-13)









Same Kind of Different as Me (PG-13)









The Snowman (R)









Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)









Only the Brave (PG-13)









The Foreigner (R)









Happy Death Day (PG-13)









Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (R)









Blade Runner 2049 (R)









The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)









American Made (R)









Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)









The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)









Victoria & Abdul (PG-13)









American Assassin (R)









Home Again (PG-13)









It (R)

Action/Adventure1 hr. 49 min.Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie CornishDean DevlinDrama1 hr. 59 min.Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Voight, Greg KinnearMichael CarneySuspense/Thriller1 hr. 59 min.Rebecca Ferguson, Michael Fassbender, Charlotte GainsbourgTomas AlfredsonComedy1 hr. 41 min.Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond WhiteTyler PerryDrama2 hr. 14 min.Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Josh BrolinJoseph KosinskiAction/Adventure1 hr. 54 min.Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhattonMartin CampbellHorror1 hr. 36 min.Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel VarelaChristopher LandonDrama1 hr. 48 min.Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie BrittonAngela RobinsonAction/Adventure2 hr. 44 min.Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia HoeksDenis VilleneuveDrama1 hr. 41 min.Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges, Dermot MulroneyHany Abu-AssadSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 55 min.Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Sarah WrightDoug LimanAction/Adventure2 hr. 21 min.Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark StrongMatthew VaughnAnimation1 hr. 41 min.Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi JacobsonCharlie BeanDrama1 hr. 52 min.Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, Adeel Akhtar, Tim Pigott-SmithStephen FrearsAction/Adventure1 hr. 51 min.Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva NegarMichael CuestaComedy1 hr. 37 min.Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Lake BellHallie Meyers-ShyerHorror2 hr. 15 min.Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia LillisAndrés Muschietti