Whether Humanity Likes it or not.... Robots Rising ....

EDITOR'S NOTE: HNN has challenged so-called AI "love" and "companion" robot manufacturers to provide us a sample which we will take out in public and let random individuals interact and comment. Could Harmony, Samatha or Emma fool anyone in a restaurant? We're waiting......





Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is apparently intelligent behaviour by machines, rather than the natural intelligence (NI) of humans and other animals.

In computer science AI research is defined as the study of "intelligent agents": any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of success at some goal.Colloquially, the term "artificial intelligence" is applied when a machine mimics "cognitive" functions that humans associate with other human minds, such as "learning" and "problem solving".

The scope of AI is disputed: as machines become increasingly capable, tasks considered as requiring "intelligence" are often removed from the definition, a phenomenon known as the AI effect, leading to the quip "AI is whatever hasn't been done yet."For instance, optical character recognition is frequently excluded from "artificial intelligence", having become a routine technology.Capabilities generally classified as AI as of 2017 include successfully understanding human speech,competing at a high level in strategic game systems (such as chess and Go), autonomous cars, intelligent routing in content delivery networks, military simulations, and interpreting complex data.

CAUTION Parental Guidance --- These dolls , robots, androids had their beginning as "sex" dolls for adults. Technology has propelled them into an expanded market that has found them useful for teaching purposes for certain impaired individuals (elderly, disabled) .



As for the motorcycle image, Spice Qin , a rep from www.everydayloving.com, describes

"her" as slightly under five feet tall. "It's a silicone TPE doll. She can be your companion... she can change clothes like a real lady..."she" can hold various postures." ( LINK IS PG-13 or R rated)



This 'model' does not speak. In theory, you can soon upgrade non-speaking 'companions' by purchasing a new head which operates from your smart phone.







