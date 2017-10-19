Marshall’s Lewis College of Business celebrates Women Entrepreneurship Week Oct. 19

Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business is hosting two events Thursday, Oct. 19, in celebration of Women Entrepreneurship Week. These events feature panel discussions with successful woman entrepreneurs in the Huntington and Charleston areas.

The first panel discussion will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in Corbly Hall room 105 on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Panelists include Jamie LaFear, owner of Wholi Moli; Sara Sturgeon, co-owner of Old Main Emporium; Sara Davis, realtor and instructor of marketing at Marshall; and Isabella Rogner, corporate responsibility specialist and “intrapreneur” at Intuit Inc.

The second panel discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, on Marshall’s South Charleston campus in room KANGC 116. Panelists include Kathleen Walker, co-owner of Epiphany Consulting; Diana Sole-Walko, CEO of MotionMasters; and Bernie Deem, principal at AlignHR.

Women Entrepreneurship Week is a global movement and is being celebrated this week in more than a dozen countries and in several states across the U.S.

For more information on Women Entrepreneurship Week 2017 or to learn more about events hosted by the Lewis College of Business, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.