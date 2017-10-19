Most read
- FIRST HAND: And Here's a "Personal" Sanitary Board Story Involving a 90 year old woman, the PSC, and an apparently "false" cut off notice?
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- Tsubasacon 2017 FRIDAY Images
- Strolling Tsubasacon Sat IMAGES
- Tsubascon 2017 Saturday WINNERS AND HONORABLE MENTION Cosplay Contest IMAGES
- Tsubasacon Skits and Cosplay with 2017 Honorees /Winners Coming IMAGES
- Whether Humanity Likes it or not.... Robots Rising ....
Marshall’s Lewis College of Business celebrates Women Entrepreneurship Week Oct. 19
The first panel discussion will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in Corbly Hall room 105 on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Panelists include Jamie LaFear, owner of Wholi Moli; Sara Sturgeon, co-owner of Old Main Emporium; Sara Davis, realtor and instructor of marketing at Marshall; and Isabella Rogner, corporate responsibility specialist and “intrapreneur” at Intuit Inc.
The second panel discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, on Marshall’s South Charleston campus in room KANGC 116. Panelists include Kathleen Walker, co-owner of Epiphany Consulting; Diana Sole-Walko, CEO of MotionMasters; and Bernie Deem, principal at AlignHR.
Women Entrepreneurship Week is a global movement and is being celebrated this week in more than a dozen countries and in several states across the U.S.
For more information on Women Entrepreneurship Week 2017 or to learn more about events hosted by the Lewis College of Business, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.