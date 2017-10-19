Marshall Health to host Teays Valley women’s event Oct. 24

Marshall Obstetrics and Gynecology will host ‘An Event for Women’ from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.



“Too often, women put off going to the doctor. We’re quick to reason that we’re ‘too busy,’” said Lexa L. Woodyard, obstetrics and gynecology department administrator. “Our goal with this event is to give women a night out, away from the house, that gives them the chance to ask our doctors the questions they’ve been meaning to ask in a relaxed environment, while connecting with other women.”

General obstetrician-gynecologists as well as those in related specialty fields will be on hand to meet with attendees, including Lisa G. Burke, M.D., FACOG; Yolanda Campbell, M.D., FACOG; David G. Chaffin Jr., M.D., FACOG; Kevin J. Conaway, M.D., FACOG; Kelly Cummings, M.D.; and Ally Roy, M.D.

The physicians will also lead discussions on a variety of women’s health topics, including pre-conception planning and infertility; incontinence; genetic screenings; robotic gynecologic surgery; breast health and more. Burke will provide free consultations and specials on Botox® ($10/unit) and Juvederm®. Marshall Health’s licensed aesthetician, Trish McCarty, will provide information on CoolSculpting®, dermaplaning, facials and more available at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.

Local businesses, including Diamond Nails and Spa, Edible Arrangements, Four Seasons Salon and Serendipity Cupcakes, have generously donated door prizes for the event.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. This event is free and open to the public. For more information or to RSVP, call Marshall Obstetrics and Gynecology in Teays Valley at 304-691-1800.