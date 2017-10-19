Art of Being Weirdo Lecture Scheduled at City Hall

A local author will present a lecture on how a childhood love of books led her to a life outside the norm and the importance of incorporating creativity into every aspect of your life.



Sheila Redling will present her lecture, “The Art of Being a Weirdo – Living a Creative Life,” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in Huntington City Council chambers at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. The lecture is the sixth installment in the City of Huntington’s quarterly “Huntington Lecture Series” and is free and open to the public.