Art of Being Weirdo Lecture Scheduled at City Hall

 Thursday, October 19, 2017
A local author will present a lecture on how a childhood love of books led her to a life outside the norm and the importance of incorporating creativity into every aspect of your life.


Sheila Redling will present her lecture, “The Art of Being a Weirdo – Living a Creative Life,” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in Huntington City Council chambers at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. The lecture is the sixth installment in the City of Huntington’s quarterly “Huntington Lecture Series” and is free and open to the public.



“The goal of the Huntington Lecture Series is to open dialogue and cultivate the collective brilliance in our community to identify opportunities for advancement and address future challenges,” Mayor Steve Williams said.

Redling is a graduate of St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and college graduate of Georgetown University. She is known for her 15-year stint on the morning show on WKEE, both as half of Miller in the Morning and the Sheila and Jim Show. In 2011, complications from a throat infection forced Redling to retire from the microphone and focus on fiction.

Her first novel, “Flowertown,” was picked up for release from Thomas & Mercer in 2012 and went on to sell over 50,000 copies in its first six weeks. Redling has also released a series of thrillers and sci-fi novels, including the Dani Britton series, “Damocles,” and her latest thriller, set in Lexington, Kentucky, “At Risk.”

She is set to release the second in her urban fantasy series, “The Reaches,” this spring and is currently working on the new series.
The presentation will be broadcast live on channel 24 of the

Comcast cable system and will be streamed live online at www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings.

