Huntington Council Agenda Announced

Here's the Huntington City Council agenda for Monday, Oct. 23. The work session is today at 4 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN ENTERPRISE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ESRI FOR GIS SOFTWARE ON BEHALF OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE BUREAU OF ALCOHOL, TOBACCO, FIREARMS AND EXPLOSIVES (ATF) ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO CONSTRUCT A RETAINING WALL FOR REPAIRS TO CRESTMONT DRIVE WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO CONTRACTS TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR DEMOLITION AND SITE CLEARANCE FOR VARIOUS STRUCTURES WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Charlie McComas

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE HOME PROGRAM ASSISTANCE TO HUNTINGTON AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY IN THE AMOUNT OF $31,500.00 TO BE USED IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF A SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE FOR HOME OWNERSHIP TO BE LOCATED AT 303 LAWSON HEIGHTS, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE HOME PROGRAM ASSISTANCE TO HUNTINGTON AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY IN THE AMOUNT OF $32,000.00 TO BE USED IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF A SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE FOR HOME OWNERSHIP TO BE LOCATED AT 1237 JEFFERSON AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

11. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE HOME PROGRAM ASSISTANCE TO HUNTINGTON AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY IN THE AMOUNT OF $50,000.00 TO BE USED IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF A SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE FOR HOME OWNERSHIP TO BE LOCATED AT 1241 JEFFERSON AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

12. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JAMES HENSLEY TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HMDA) BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

13. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN ZITTER TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HMDA) BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

14. Good & Welfare