Most read
- FIRST HAND: And Here's a "Personal" Sanitary Board Story Involving a 90 year old woman, the PSC, and an apparently "false" cut off notice?
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Tsubasacon 2017 FRIDAY Images
- Strolling Tsubasacon Sat IMAGES
- Blade Runner inspired "replicants" already sold in USA
- Tsubasacon Skits and Cosplay with 2017 Honorees /Winners Coming IMAGES
- Tsubascon 2017 Saturday WINNERS AND HONORABLE MENTION Cosplay Contest IMAGES
City Seeks Halloween Costume Donations
Friday, October 20, 2017 - 06:03 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The City of Huntington and the Papa John's at 1525 9th Ave. are now collecting Halloween costumes that will be distributed to children at the city-owned and operated A.D. Lewis Community Center later this month as part of the city’s fourth annual Halloween Costume Drive.
Now through Wednesday, Oct. 25, anyone who drops off a new boys' or girls' Halloween costume with a value of $10 or greater in the Mayor's Office, located in Room 8 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., or at the 9th Avenue Papa John's will receive a coupon for one free large, one-topping pizza from Papa John's redeemable online only.
Both drop-off locations will accept boys' and girls' costumes of all sizes. Slightly-used costumes will also be accepted. However, the pizza gift certificates are only available to those who donate new costumes.
The costumes will be distributed to children during a Halloween party at the A.D. Lewis Community Center on Friday, Oct. 27, just in time for Trick-or-Treat.
Amazon and GC Services are also conducting employee donation drives of their own this month to help support the cause.
For more information about the costume drive or if your business would like to participate, contact Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington, at 304-962-8138 or email chambersb@cityofhuntington.com.