City Seeks Halloween Costume Donations

This Halloween, you can put a smile on a child's face and save a few bucks on some delicious pizza at the same time.





The City of Huntington and the Papa John's at 1525 9th Ave. are now collecting Halloween costumes that will be distributed to children at the city-owned and operated A.D. Lewis Community Center later this month as part of the city’s fourth annual Halloween Costume Drive.



Now throu gh Wednesday, Oct. 25, anyone who drops off a new boys' or girls' Halloween costume with a value of $10 or greater in the Mayor's Office, located in Room 8 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., or at the 9th Avenue Papa John's will receive a coupon for one free large, one-topping pizza from Papa John's redeemable online only.



Both drop-off locations will accept boys' and girls' costumes of all sizes. Slightly-used costumes will also be accepted. However, the pizza gift certificates are only available to those who donate new costumes.



The costumes will be distributed to children during a Halloween party at the A.D. Lewis Community Center on Friday, Oct. 27, just in time for Trick-or-Treat.



Amazon and GC Services are also conducting employee donation drives of their own this month to help support the cause.



For more information about the costume drive or if your business would like to participate, contact Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington, at 304-962-8138 or email chambersb@cityofhuntington .com.

