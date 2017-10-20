Huntington Partnerships Repair over 3,000 feet o Sidewalk

The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department has completed a busy year for its sidewalk replacement program.





Public Works entered into replacement partnerships with 51 property owners this year and replaced 3,116 feet of sidewalk.



The program started in fall 2016 when Mayor Steve Williams proposed and Huntington City Council approved $100,000 in funding for the first year of the program.



The city enters into agreements with property owners whereby the property owner pays for the concrete and the city provides the labor and all other equipment needed for the repair.



Property owners who would like to request an estimate or make arrangements with the city to repair their sidewalk should contact the City Council representative for their district or call the City Clerk’s Office at 304-696-5530.

