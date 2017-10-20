Huntington Partnerships Repair over 3,000 feet o Sidewalk

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, October 20, 2017 - 06:06 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Huntington Partnerships Repair over 3,000 feet o Sidewalk
The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department has completed a busy year for its sidewalk replacement program.


Public Works entered into replacement partnerships with 51 property owners this year and replaced 3,116 feet of sidewalk.

The program started in fall 2016 when Mayor Steve Williams proposed and Huntington City Council approved $100,000 in funding for the first year of the program. 

The city enters into agreements with property owners whereby the property owner pays for the concrete and the city provides the labor and all other equipment needed for the repair.

Property owners who would like to request an estimate or make arrangements with the city to repair their sidewalk should contact the City Council representative for their district or call the City Clerk’s Office at 304-696-5530.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus