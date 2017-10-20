Most read
FLICKS: Climate Disaster, Firefighting, Inspiration This Week's Film Themes
From the eye of the beholder, catastrophic, especially on global platforms. "Geostorm" has a premise that weather controlling satellites malfunction causing climatic disaster. It's a big budget film in the tradition of "Towering Inferno" to "Independence Day."
"The Snowman" sends an investigator to discover what happened to a victim --- the first death of the winter.
Two inspirational sagas open: Some Kind of Different as Me involves taking a homeless man into a family's life and Only the Brave tells the true story of first responders battling Granite Mountain Hotshot raging infernos.
Victoria & Abdul, which only shows at Marquee Pullman (Huntington) and Marquee Galleria 14 (Beckley) , tells of a man journeying from India to London to participate in the Queen's Jubilee.
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, a superb and intellectually fascinating biography of the creation of comic character 'Wonder Woman' by a Harvard psychology professor and two unconventional women in his life continues for ONE FINAL WEEK at Marquee Pullman, but the showing is only at 9:55 pm DAILY. This is a 'must see' and you'll laugh, cry, and shift uncomfortably as this period (1930s and 1940s) film explores hot gender topics that remain , such as the glass ceiling.***
BLADE RUNNER CONTINUES
Returning after 35 years, the Blade Runner again roams the streets of Los Angeles looking for replicants (androids) which perform tasks that humans disdain. "Blade Runner 2049" has been receiving exceptional first reviews, specifically discussing the aura and atmospheric cinematography for the nearly three hour flick.
Besides the cinematography, the fashions from "2049" are sizzling on runways. Hollywood Reporter describes it as the year's most anticipated "fashion film" filled with retro-futuristic costumes which blend 1940s noir and 1980s punk, creating a gritty-glam aesthetic that still influences fashion today.
Mariette, a streetwalker who recalls Daryl Hannah's character Pris in the original, is edgier, wearing a manga-inspired pink plastic-and-fur coat. Instead of power shoulders for 2049's Sean Young-type character — Luv, played by Sylvia Hoeks — "she wears very simple lines," said Renee April (Arrival, Rise of the Planet of the Apes). "That all for the story," she told Hollywood Reporter.
RELEASE SCHEDULE
October 20, Geostorm, Only the Brave, Some Kind of Different, Snowman, Tyler Perry's Boo 2, War with Grandpa
October 27, 2017 Cloverfield Movie; Jigsaw; Thank You for Your Service
November 3, Thor Ragnarok; Suburbicon; A Bad Mom's Christmas
November 10: Daddy's Home; Murder on the Orient Express;
November 17, Justice League; Wonder; The Star
November 22, Chappaquiddick; Coco; Polaroid
December 1, Disaster Artist
December 8, Just Getting Started
December 15, Star Wars The Last Jedi; Ferdinand
December 20, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
December 22, Downsizing; Father Figures; Pitch Perfect 3
December 25, The Greatest Showman; Molly's Game
January 5, Insidious The Last Key
January 12, The Commuter; Paddington 2; Proud Mary
January 19, 12 Strong; Don of Thieves
January 26, Extinction; Forever My Girl; Maze Runner the Death Cure;
White Boy Rock
February 2, 2017 Cloverfield Movie; Winchester: The House that Ghosts Built
February 9, Fifty Shades Freed; Hurricane Heist; Peter Rabbit;
February 15, Black Panther; Early Man; Samson
February 22, Annihilation; War with Grandpa
THIS WEEKEND
GEOSTORM
After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world's leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong - the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it's a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything...and everyone along with it.
SNOWMAN
When an elite crime squad's lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.
ONLY THE BRAVE
All men are created equal... then, a few become firefighters. Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it - they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire.
SOME KIND OF DIFFERENT
SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME is the story of an international art dealer Ron Hall who must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life.
TYLER PERRY'S BOO 2
Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed.
Victoria & Abdul (PG-13)
When Abdul Karim, a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen's Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favor with the Queen herself. As the Queen questions the constrictions of her long-held position, the two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy.
As the friendship deepens, the Queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes and joyfully reclaims her humanity.
FLASHBACK CINEMA SERIES
SUN AND WED
OCT 22 & 25
GHOSTBUSTERS
New York City is experiencing a dramatic increase in paranormal activity, and Sigourney Weaver may have a demonic spirit living in her refrigerator. So who’s she gonna call? This comedy blockbuster written by and starring Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis also stars Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, who along with his fellow parapsychologists tries to warn the mayor of the coming crisis. (“Dogs and cats, living together…mass hysteria!”) Rated PG
HOLD OVERS
HAPPY DEATH DAY
A female college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer's identity.
THE FOREIGNER
This film tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love -- his teenage daughter -- is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.
PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMA
In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940's. While Marston's feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her 'sexual perversity', he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston's muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research -- while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.
CONTINUING.....
BLADE RUNNER 2049
Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.
MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US
Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction. The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Asad and stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Idris Elba.
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
FLASHBACK CINEMA SERIES
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY 3:30 & 7:00 PM
SUN AND WED OCT 22 & 25
STARTS OCT 20Trailer ▶
Geostorm (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Dean Devlin
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM7:00PM 3D 4:00PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Same Kind of Different as Me (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Voight, Greg Kinnear
DIRECTOR
Michael Carney
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Snowman (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Rebecca Ferguson, Michael Fassbender, Charlotte Gainsbourg
DIRECTOR
Tomas Alfredson
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White
DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Only the Brave (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Josh Brolin
DIRECTOR
Joseph Kosinski
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
The Foreigner (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton
DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:05PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Happy Death Day (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (R)Drama
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton
DIRECTOR
Angela Robinson
More Information ► 2D 9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Blade Runner 2049 (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve
More Information ► 2D 1:45PM5:40PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney
DIRECTOR
Hany Abu-Assad
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
American Made (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright
DIRECTOR
Doug Liman
More Information ► 2D 1:05PM4:05PM7:10PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong
DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:15PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson
DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:20PM
Trailer ▶
Victoria & Abdul (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, Adeel Akhtar, Tim Pigott-Smith
DIRECTOR
Stephen Frears
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:10PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
American Assassin (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar
DIRECTOR
Michael Cuesta
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:45PM6:45PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Home Again (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Lake Bell
DIRECTOR
Hallie Meyers-Shyer
More Information ► 2D 1:05PM3:55PM6:55PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
It (R)Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:35PM
CHARLESTON MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
STARTS OCT 20
Trailer ▶
Geostorm (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Dean Devlin
Same Kind of Different as Me (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Voight, Greg Kinnear
DIRECTOR
Michael Carney
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White
DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry
Only the Brave (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Josh Brolin
DIRECTOR
Joseph Kosinski
The Foreigner (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton
DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell
Happy Death Day (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
Blade Runner 2049 (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve
The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney
DIRECTOR
Hany Abu-Assad
My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Kristin Chenoweth, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman
DIRECTOR
Jayson Thiessen
American Made (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright
DIRECTOR
Doug Liman
The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson
DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean
It (R)Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
Geostorm (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Dean Devlin
Same Kind of Different as Me (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Voight, Greg Kinnear
DIRECTOR
Michael Carney
The Snowman (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Rebecca Ferguson, Michael Fassbender, Charlotte Gainsbourg
DIRECTOR
Tomas Alfredson
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White
DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry
Only the Brave (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Josh Brolin
DIRECTOR
Joseph Kosinski
The Foreigner (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton
DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell
Happy Death Day (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (R)Drama
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton
DIRECTOR
Angela Robinson
The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges, Dermot Mulroney
DIRECTOR
Hany Abu-Assad
My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Kristin Chenoweth, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman
DIRECTOR
Jayson Thiessen
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong
DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn
The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson
DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean
Victoria & Abdul (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, Adeel Akhtar, Tim Pigott-Smith
DIRECTOR
Stephen Frears
It (R)Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14
