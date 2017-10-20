FLICKS: Climate Disaster, Firefighting, Inspiration This Week's Film Themes

Tyler Perry's Boo 2 is a hybrid horror comedy . It joins "Happy Death Day" and the long running "It" challenging for jump in your seat viewers. Next week, a variation from the "Saw" franchise --- "Jigsaw" --- will open , along with another stop at Amityville.

No Jason, no Chucky, no Freddy. For pre-Halloween , six films debut in the larger regions of West Virginia.

From the eye of the beholder, catastrophic, especially on global platforms. "Geostorm" has a premise that weather controlling satellites malfunction causing climatic disaster. It's a big budget film in the tradition of "Towering Inferno" to "Independence Day."

"The Snowman" sends an investigator to discover what happened to a victim --- the first death of the winter.

Two inspirational sagas open: Some Kind of Different as Me involves taking a homeless man into a family's life and Only the Brave tells the true story of first responders battling Granite Mountain Hotshot raging infernos.

Victoria & Abdul, which only shows at Marquee Pullman (Huntington) and Marquee Galleria 14 (Beckley) , tells of a man journeying from India to London to participate in the Queen's Jubilee.

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, a superb and intellectually fascinating biography of the creation of comic character 'Wonder Woman' by a Harvard psychology professor and two unconventional women in his life continues for ONE FINAL WEEK at Marquee Pullman, but the showing is only at 9:55 pm DAILY. This is a 'must see' and you'll laugh, cry, and shift uncomfortably as this period (1930s and 1940s) film explores hot gender topics that remain , such as the glass ceiling.

BLADE RUNNER CONTINUES

Returning after 35 years, the Blade Runner again roams the streets of Los Angeles looking for replicants (androids) which perform tasks that humans disdain. "Blade Runner 2049" has been receiving exceptional first reviews, specifically discussing the aura and atmospheric cinematography for the nearly three hour flick.

Besides the cinematography, the fashions from "2049" are sizzling on runways. Hollywood Reporter describes it as the year's most anticipated "fashion film" filled with retro-futuristic costumes which blend 1940s noir and 1980s punk, creating a gritty-glam aesthetic that still influences fashion today.

Mariette, a streetwalker who recalls Daryl Hannah's character Pris in the original, is edgier, wearing a manga-inspired pink plastic-and-fur coat. Instead of power shoulders for 2049's Sean Young-type character — Luv, played by Sylvia Hoeks — "she wears very simple lines," said Renee April (Arrival, Rise of the Planet of the Apes). "That all for the story," she told Hollywood Reporter.

October 20, Geostorm, Only the Brave, Some Kind of Different, Snowman, Tyler Perry's Boo 2, War with Grandpa

October 27, 2017 Cloverfield Movie; Jigsaw; Thank You for Your Service

November 3, Thor Ragnarok; Suburbicon; A Bad Mom's Christmas

November 10: Daddy's Home; Murder on the Orient Express;

November 17, Justice League; Wonder; The Star

November 22, Chappaquiddick; Coco; Polaroid

December 1, Disaster Artist



December 8, Just Getting Started



December 15, Star Wars The Last Jedi; Ferdinand

December 20, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle



December 22, Downsizing; Father Figures; Pitch Perfect 3



December 25, The Greatest Showman; Molly's Game

January 5, Insidious The Last Key

January 12, The Commuter; Paddington 2; Proud Mary

January 19, 12 Strong; Don of Thieves

January 26, Extinction; Forever My Girl; Maze Runner the Death Cure;

White Boy Rock

February 2, 2017 Cloverfield Movie; Winchester: The House that Ghosts Built

February 9, Fifty Shades Freed; Hurricane Heist; Peter Rabbit;

February 15, Black Panther; Early Man; Samson

February 22, Annihilation; War with Grandpa











GEOSTORM

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world's leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong - the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it's a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything...and everyone along with it.

SNOWMAN

When an elite crime squad's lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.

ONLY THE BRAVE

All men are created equal... then, a few become firefighters. Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it - they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire.

SOME KIND OF DIFFERENT

SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME is the story of an international art dealer Ron Hall who must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life.

TYLER PERRY'S BOO 2

Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed.

Victoria & Abdul (PG-13)

When Abdul Karim, a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen's Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favor with the Queen herself. As the Queen questions the constrictions of her long-held position, the two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy.

As the friendship deepens, the Queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes and joyfully reclaims her humanity.

SUN AND WED

OCT 22 & 25

GHOSTBUSTERS

New York City is experiencing a dramatic increase in paranormal activity, and Sigourney Weaver may have a demonic spirit living in her refrigerator. So who’s she gonna call? This comedy blockbuster written by and starring Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis also stars Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, who along with his fellow parapsychologists tries to warn the mayor of the coming crisis. (“Dogs and cats, living together…mass hysteria!”) Rated PG

HAPPY DEATH DAY

A female college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer's identity.

THE FOREIGNER

This film tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love -- his teenage daughter -- is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.

PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMA

In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940's. While Marston's feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her 'sexual perversity', he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston's muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research -- while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction. The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Asad and stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Idris Elba.

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY 3:30 & 7:00 PM

SUN AND WED OCT 22 & 25

New York City is experiencing a dramatic increase in paranormal activity, and Sigourney Weaver may have a demonic spirit living in her refrigerator. So who’s she gonna call? This comedy blockbuster written by and starring Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis also stars Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, who along with his fellow parapsychologists tries to warn the mayor of the coming crisis. (“Dogs and cats, living together…mass hysteria!”) Rated PG

OCT 29 & NOV 1

Stanley Kubrick directed what many consider one of the scariest movies ever. Jack Nicholson (“Here’s Johnny!”) is a writer who takes a job as a caretaker of an off-season hotel with a really…bad…past. He and his family are virtually alone in the spooky old building. Or are they? Shelly Duvall, as Nicholson’s distraught wife, discovers her husband is turning into someone she barely recognizes. (“All work and no play make Jack a dull boy.”) Rated R

CHARLESTON

GHOSTBUSTERS OCT 22 & 25 3:30/7:00 pm





TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING

GHOSTBUSTERS, Oct. 22 & 25, 3:30 / 7:00 p.m..





Happy Death Day (PG-13) Fri: 4:50, 7:15, 9:40 Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:40 Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15 Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:30; The Mountain Between Us (PG-13) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00; American Made (R) Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40 Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40 Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00 Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50; It (R) Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:35 Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:35 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20 Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20 Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50 Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:00; Happy Death Day (PG-13) Fri: 4:50, 7:15, 9:40 Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:40 Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15 Mon - Thu: 4:30, 7:15; American Made (R) Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 Mon - Wed: 4:00, 6:45 Thu: 4:00 PM

BLUEFIELD/WYTHVILLE WYTHVILLE 8 STARTS OCT 20

Geostorm (PG-13) Fri: 7:00 PM Sat & Sun: 1:00, 7:00 Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM; Geostorm 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 4:00, 9:35; Only the Brave (PG-13) Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30; Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20 Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20; Happy Death Day (PG-13) Fri: 4:50, 7:15, 9:40 Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:40 Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:15, 9:40; Blade Runner 2049 (R) Fri: 4:20, 9:00 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 4:20, 9:00 Mon - Thu: 4:20, 9:00; The Mountain Between Us (PG-13) Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40 Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40 Mon - Wed: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40 Thu: 4:10, 9:40 ; American Made (R) Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40 Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40 Mon - Wed: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40 Thu: 4:00, 9:40 It (R) Fri: 3:20, 6:30, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:30 Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:30, 9:30

LOGAN, WV GHTC FOUNTAIN PLACE LEWISBURG, WV GHTC