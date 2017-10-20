Most read
West Virginia state parks and forests offering special lodging discount in honor of veterans Oct. 29-Nov. 16
“We want to recognize servicemen and women in West Virginia and our visiting guests by thanking them for their service,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England. “We are happy to continue our veteran appreciation discount that has been offered for many years near the Veterans Day holiday.”
Participating areas are Beech Fork, Blackwater Falls, Bluestone, Cacapon Resort, Canaan Valley Resort, Cass Scenic Railroad (company house rentals), Chief Logan Lodge, Hawks Nest, Holly River, Lost River, North Bend, Pipestem Resort, Twin Falls Resort, Tygart Lake and Watoga state parks, and available cabins at Cabwaylingo, Greenbrier and Kumbrabow state forests. Stonewall Resort is not part of this specific promotion, but a veteran’s lodging discount program is available at www.stonewallresort.com.
The special offer is subject to availability and regular minimum stay requirements from Oct. 29 to Nov. 16. Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in. If calling for reservations, ask for the Veterans Appreciation rate or go online to www.wvstateparks.com and click “Book Now” and use the code “Veteran.”
To learn more about West Virginia state parks facilities, activities, events and deals, visit www.wvstateparks.com/deals.