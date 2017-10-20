Most read
Former Marshall Football Great Chad Pennington to speak at YMCA ‘Just for Kids’ Dinner
Friday, October 20, 2017 - 09:51 Updated 6 min ago Edited from a Press Release
A member of the Marshall University Athletics Hal l of Fame, Pennington led Marshall to three consecutive Mid - American Conference Championships and two Motor City Bowl wins. A Heisman finalist in 1999, Pennington was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Playing for both t he Jets and the Miami Dolphins, he was twice chosen the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. In 2003, Pennington and his wife, Robin, established the 1 st and 10 Foundation to help improve the quality of people’s lives in areas they have lived, worked and playe d, “Chad’s f oundation has made significant contributations in our community, including sev eral programs at the YMCA ,” said Brian Byrd, executive director, Huntington YMCA. “He is a role model for all young people and his passion for Huntington shows in th e many ways he h as helped our region. We are thrilled to have him as the keynote speaker.” The Huntington YMCA will also be presenting its a nnual s ervices a wards to Bill Perdue and Jim Sch ray for the many y ears of volunteer service they have provided organ izing and coaching YMCA Youth Programs. Individual tickets for the dinner are $125, or tables of eight seats can be purchased for $1000. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To purchase tickets or to become a sponsor, contact Kristi Adkins, assoc iate director, Huntington YMCA, at (304) 525 - 8127. The “Just for Kids” Scholarship Dinner enables the Huntington YMCA to continue the mission of providing programs and memberships to underprivileged youth, seniors and individuals with disabilities.