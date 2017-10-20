Former Marshall Football Great Chad Pennington to speak at YMCA ‘Just for Kids’ Dinner

Former Marshall Univer sity Quarterback Chad Pennington will be the keynote speaker at the “Just for Kids” Huntington YMCA Scholarship Dinner Monday, Nov . 6at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave, Huntington.

A member of the Marshall University Athletics Hal l of Fame, Pennington led Marshall to three consecutive Mid - American Conference Championships and two Motor City Bowl wins. A Heisman finalist in 1999, Pennington was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Playing for both t he Jets and the Miami Dolphins, he was twice chosen the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. In 2003, Pennington and his wife, Robin, established the 1 st and 10 Foundation to help improve the quality of people’s lives in areas they have lived, worked and playe d, “Chad’s f oundation has made significant contributations in our community, including sev eral programs at the YMCA ,” said Brian Byrd, executive director, Huntington YMCA. “He is a role model for all young people and his passion for Huntington shows in th e many ways he h as helped our region. We are thrilled to have him as the keynote speaker.” The Huntington YMCA will also be presenting its a nnual s ervices a wards to Bill Perdue and Jim Sch ray for the many y ears of volunteer service they have provided organ izing and coaching YMCA Youth Programs. Individual tickets for the dinner are $125, or tables of eight seats can be purchased for $1000. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To purchase tickets or to become a sponsor, contact Kristi Adkins, assoc iate director, Huntington YMCA, at (304) 525 - 8127. The “Just for Kids” Scholarship Dinner enables the Huntington YMCA to continue the mission of providing programs and memberships to underprivileged youth, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

