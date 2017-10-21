"Without Love" Part of Hallmark Christmas Channel Movie Tradition

Part of the Network’s Popular, Annual “ Countdown to Christmas ” Programming Event Emilie Ullerup (“ Chesapeake Shores ” ) and Aaron O’Connell (“ The Haves and the Have Nots ”) star in “ With Love, Christmas ,” a new, original movie premiering Wednesda y, November 22 , (8 p.m. ET/PT) on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s popular, annual “ Countdown to Christmas ” p rogramming event . Ad executive Melanie (Emilie Ullerup) is teamed up with upt ight coworker Donovan (Aaron O’ Connell) to come up with the ultimate Christmas commercial for a new cell phone. To complicate matters, Donovan is also Melanie's Secret Santa recipient in the annual office gift exchange. Keeping her identity secr et, Melanie sends him emails from "Santa" to determine the perfect gift for him. When Donovan mistakenly assumes another co-worker is his Secret Santa, Melanie must work to show Donovan that she’s the only Santa for him.

UPCOMING LINE UP Here’s a full list of the new movies you can expect to watch this year: MARRY ME AT CHRISTMAS

Premieres: Oct. 28, 8/7c

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan

Premieres: Nov. 4, 8/7c

Starring: Sam Page, Tara Holt

Premieres Saturday, November 4th at 9/8c

Premieres: Nov. 5, 8/7c

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas

Premieres Sunday, November 5th at 9/8c

Stars: Catherine Bell, Eric Close

Premieres: Nov. 11, 8/7c

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco, Jonathan Adams

Starring: Rebecca Tobin and Kevin McGarry

Premieres: Saturday, November 11th 9/8c

Premieres: Nov. 12, 8/7c

Stars: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega

Starring: Erin Krakow, Niall Matter and Wendie Malick

Premieres: Sunday, November 12th 9/8c

Premieres: Nov. 18, 8/7c

Stars: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe

Premieres: Saturday, November 18th 9/8c

Starring: Julie Benz and Michael Shanks

Premieres: Nov. 19, 8/7c

Stars: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford

Premieres: Sunday, November 19th 9/8c

Starring: Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones, Teryl Rothery

Premieres: Nov. 23, 8/7c

Stars: Alicia Witt, David Alpay, Casey Manderson

Premieres: Nov. 24, 8/7c

Stars: Jodie Sweetin

Premieres: Saturday November 25th, 8/7c

Stars: Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Premieres: Nov. 26, 8/7c

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure

Premieres: Sunday, November 26th 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 2, 8/7c

Starring Ashley Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, Barbara Niven, and Teddy Sears

Premieres: Saturday, December 2nd 9/8c

Stars: Rachel Boston, Paul Greene

Premieres: Dec. 3, 8/7c

Starring: Alison Sweeney

Premieres: Dec. 3, 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 9, 8/7c

Stars: Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott

Premieres: Saturday, December 9th 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 10, 8/7c

Premieres: Sunday, December 10th 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 16, 8/7c

Premieres: Saturday, December 16th 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 17, 8/7c

Premieres: Dec. 17, 9/7c

Premieres: Dec. 23, 9/8c

Premieres: Dec. 25, 8/7c

Starring: Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Martin Cummins, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith

Premieres: Dec. 30, 8/7c

