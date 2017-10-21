Most read
"Without Love" Part of Hallmark Christmas Channel Movie Tradition
Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 01:30 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
UPCOMING LINE UP
Here’s a full list of the new movies you can expect to watch this year:
- MARRY ME AT CHRISTMAS
Premieres: Oct. 28, 8/7c
Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan
- CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL OF ICE
Premieres: Nov. 4, 8/7c
- THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS PRESENT (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Starring: Sam Page, Tara Holt
Premieres Saturday, November 4th at 9/8c
- MISS CHRISTMAS
Premieres: Nov. 5, 8/7c
Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas
- CHRISTMAS IN THE AIR (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Premieres Sunday, November 5th at 9/8c
Stars: Catherine Bell, Eric Close
- THE SWEETEST CHRISTMAS
Premieres: Nov. 11, 8/7c
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco, Jonathan Adams
- A SONG FOR CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Starring: Rebecca Tobin and Kevin McGarry
Premieres: Saturday, November 11th 9/8c
- ENCHANTED CHRISTMAS
Premieres: Nov. 12, 8/7c
Stars: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega
- ENGAGING FATHER CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Starring: Erin Krakow, Niall Matter and Wendie Malick
Premieres: Sunday, November 12th 9/8c
- COMING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
Premieres: Nov. 18, 8/7c
Stars: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe
- CHRISTMAS HOMECOMING (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Premieres: Saturday, November 18th 9/8c
Starring: Julie Benz and Michael Shanks
- A GIFT TO REMEMBER
Premieres: Nov. 19, 8/7c
Stars: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford
- A BRAMBLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Premieres: Sunday, November 19th 9/8c
Starring: Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones, Teryl Rothery
- THE MISTLETOE INN
Premieres: Nov. 23, 8/7c
Stars: Alicia Witt, David Alpay, Casey Manderson
- FINDING SANTA
Premieres: Nov. 24, 8/7c
Stars: Jodie Sweetin
- THE CHRISTMAS TRAIN
Premieres: Saturday November 25th, 8/7c
Stars: Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack, Kimberly Williams-Paisley
- SWITCHED FOR CHRISTMAS
Premieres: Nov. 26, 8/7c
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure
- A JOYOUS CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Premieres: Sunday, November 26th 9/8c
- CHRISTMAS IN EVERGREEN
Premieres: Dec. 2, 8/7c
Starring Ashley Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, Barbara Niven, and Teddy Sears
- CHRISTMAS IN ANGEL FALLS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Premieres: Saturday, December 2nd 9/8c
Stars: Rachel Boston, Paul Greene
- CHRISTMAS AT HOLLY LODGE
Premieres: Dec. 3, 8/7c
Starring: Alison Sweeney
- THE MAGICAL CHISTMAS ORNAMENTS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Premieres: Dec. 3, 9/8c
- CHRISTMAS ENCORE
Premieres: Dec. 9, 8/7c
Stars: Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott
- THE CHRISTMAS COTTAGE (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Premieres: Saturday, December 9th 9/8c
- THE CHRISTMAS SHOP
Premieres: Dec. 10, 8/7c
- KAREN KINGSBURY’S MAGGIE’S CHRISTMAS MIRACLE (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Premieres: Sunday, December 10th 9/8c
- FATHER CHRISTMAS
Premieres: Dec. 16, 8/7c
- UNBRIDLED LOVE (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Premieres: Saturday, December 16th 9/8c
- CHRISTMAS CONNECTION
Premieres: Dec. 17, 8/7c
- REINDEER GAMES (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Premieres: Dec. 17, 9/7c
- CHRISTMAS GETAWAY
Premieres: Dec. 23, 9/8c
- WHEN CALLS THE HEART: THE CHRISTMAS WISHING TREE
Premieres: Dec. 25, 8/7c
Starring: Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Martin Cummins, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith
- A ROYAL NEW YEAR’S EVE
Premieres: Dec. 30, 8/7c