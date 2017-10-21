"Without Love" Part of Hallmark Christmas Channel Movie Tradition

 Saturday, October 21, 2017
"Without Love" Part of Hallmark Christmas Channel Movie Tradition
Part of the Network’s Popular, Annual “ Countdown to Christmas ” Programming Event Emilie Ullerup (“ Chesapeake Shores ” ) and Aaron O’Connell (“ The Haves and the Have Nots ”) star in “ With Love, Christmas ,” a new, original movie premiering Wednesda y, November 22 , (8 p.m. ET/PT) on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s popular, annual “ Countdown to Christmas ” p rogramming event . Ad executive Melanie (Emilie Ullerup) is teamed up with upt ight coworker Donovan (Aaron O’ Connell) to come up with the ultimate Christmas commercial for a new cell phone. To complicate matters, Donovan is also Melanie's Secret Santa recipient in the annual office gift exchange. Keeping her identity secr et, Melanie sends him emails from "Santa" to determine the perfect gift for him. When Donovan mistakenly assumes another co-worker is his Secret Santa, Melanie must work to show Donovan that she’s the only Santa for him.
  UPCOMING LINE UP

Here’s a full list of the new movies you can expect to watch this year:

  • MARRY ME AT CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Oct. 28, 8/7c
    Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan
  • CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL OF ICE
    Premieres: Nov. 4, 8/7c
  • THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS PRESENT (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Starring: Sam Page, Tara Holt
    Premieres Saturday, November 4th at 9/8c
  • MISS CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Nov. 5, 8/7c
    Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas
  • CHRISTMAS IN THE AIR (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres Sunday, November 5th at 9/8c
    Stars: Catherine Bell, Eric Close
  • THE SWEETEST CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Nov. 11, 8/7c
    Stars: Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco, Jonathan Adams
  • A SONG FOR CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Starring: Rebecca Tobin and Kevin McGarry
    Premieres: Saturday, November 11th 9/8c
  • ENCHANTED CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Nov. 12, 8/7c
    Stars: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega
  • ENGAGING FATHER CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Starring: Erin Krakow, Niall Matter and Wendie Malick
    Premieres: Sunday, November 12th 9/8c
  • COMING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Nov. 18, 8/7c
    Stars: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe
  • CHRISTMAS HOMECOMING (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Saturday, November 18th 9/8c
    Starring: Julie Benz and Michael Shanks
  • A GIFT TO REMEMBER
    Premieres: Nov. 19, 8/7c
    Stars: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford
  • A BRAMBLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Sunday, November 19th 9/8c
    Starring: Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones, Teryl Rothery
  • THE MISTLETOE INN
    Premieres: Nov. 23, 8/7c
    Stars: Alicia Witt, David Alpay, Casey Manderson
  • FINDING SANTA
    Premieres: Nov. 24, 8/7c
    Stars: Jodie Sweetin
  • THE CHRISTMAS TRAIN
    Premieres: Saturday November 25th, 8/7c
    Stars: Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack, Kimberly Williams-Paisley
  • SWITCHED FOR CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Nov. 26, 8/7c
    Stars: Candace Cameron Bure
  • A JOYOUS CHRISTMAS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Sunday, November 26th 9/8c
  • CHRISTMAS IN EVERGREEN
    Premieres: Dec. 2, 8/7c
    Starring Ashley Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, Barbara Niven, and Teddy Sears
  • CHRISTMAS IN ANGEL FALLS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Saturday, December 2nd 9/8c
    Stars: Rachel Boston, Paul Greene
  • CHRISTMAS AT HOLLY LODGE
    Premieres: Dec. 3, 8/7c
    Starring: Alison Sweeney
  • THE MAGICAL CHISTMAS ORNAMENTS (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Dec. 3, 9/8c
  • CHRISTMAS ENCORE
    Premieres: Dec. 9, 8/7c
    Stars: Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott
  • THE CHRISTMAS COTTAGE (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Saturday, December 9th 9/8c
  • THE CHRISTMAS SHOP
    Premieres: Dec. 10, 8/7c
  • KAREN KINGSBURY’S MAGGIE’S CHRISTMAS MIRACLE (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Sunday, December 10th 9/8c
  • FATHER CHRISTMAS
    Premieres: Dec. 16, 8/7c
  • UNBRIDLED LOVE (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Saturday, December 16th 9/8c
  • CHRISTMAS CONNECTION
    Premieres: Dec. 17, 8/7c
  • REINDEER GAMES (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
    Premieres: Dec. 17, 9/7c
  • CHRISTMAS GETAWAY
    Premieres: Dec. 23, 9/8c
  • WHEN CALLS THE HEART: THE CHRISTMAS WISHING TREE
    Premieres: Dec. 25, 8/7c
    Starring: Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Martin Cummins, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith
  • A ROYAL NEW YEAR’S EVE
    Premieres: Dec. 30, 8/7c
