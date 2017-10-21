School of Music to present WV Symphony flutist, Leviathan Trio in concert

 Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 01:47 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Marshall University’s School of Music will present West Virginia Symphony principal flutist Lindsey Goodman with the Leviathan Trio in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, in Smith Music Recital Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The program will feature George Crumb’s “Vox Balaenae.”

 

The event is part of the composition division’s guest artists series for the year, according to Dr. Mark Zanter, professor of music and coordinator of music theory/composition.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Zanter by e-mail at zanter@marshall.edu.

