Most read
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- FIRST HAND: And Here's a "Personal" Sanitary Board Story Involving a 90 year old woman, the PSC, and an apparently "false" cut off notice?
- Tsubasacon 2017 FRIDAY Images
- Strolling Tsubasacon Sat IMAGES
- Marshall School of Medicine announces five-year program to improve access to diabetes care in West Virginia
- Blade Runner inspired Artificial Intelligence "replicants" already sold in USA
- Tsubasacon Skits and Cosplay with 2017 Honorees /Winners Coming IMAGES
School of Music to present WV Symphony flutist, Leviathan Trio in concert
Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 01:47 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The event is part of the composition division’s guest artists series for the year, according to Dr. Mark Zanter, professor of music and coordinator of music theory/composition.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Zanter by e-mail at zanter@marshall.edu.