Parkersburg Plant Explosion Ash Non Toxic

At present officials are conducting air quality samples as well as lab testing of sample fallout materiel taken from the Parkersburg and surrounding areas.

Until these samples are examined the substances contained within the smoke cloud is undetermined. We would strongly suggest avoiding exposure to the smoke and its byproduct until the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has conducted their testing.

We are also getting reports of particle fallout material in locations in Williamstown and Marietta. These particles can be harmful to the respiratory system. Once again we would strongly advise not to expose yourself to these particles.

Initial air monitoring testing completed in the immediate and surrounding area of the fire scene shows air to be within acceptable quality limits.