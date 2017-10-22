WVDEP Conducting Compliance Seminars In Huntington

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will conduct compliance seminars in Huntington and Bridgeport in the coming weeks.



The Huntington event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Huntington Area Development Council building located at 916 5th Avenue.





The Bridgeport event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Justice Federal Credit Union located at 180 White Oaks Boulevard.



Both events are designed to inform and guide participants to a better understanding of the required permits by the WVDEP and the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for West Virginia businesses and manufacturers. The seminar is hosted by WVDEP Ombudsman Dr. Terry Polen.



The register for the event, contact Michelle Kyker in the WVU Extension Office at michelle.kyker@mail.wvu.edu or (304) 290-8463. Online registration is also available at www.wvmep.com . Cost for the seminar is $199 per person and lunch is provided.

