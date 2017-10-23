Most read
"Kinky Boots" huge hearted, hit at Keith Albee Oct. 26
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 00:40 Updated 23 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
26 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. "Kinky Boots" is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit. With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, "Kinky Boots" takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. To purchase tickets, go to www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.