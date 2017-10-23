Man Reportedly Dead following Cavaliar Drive Shooting

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, October 23, 2017 - 04:15 Updated 8 hours ago HNN Staff

A man has died following a shooting on Cavaliar Drive following a shooting at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

Chief Joe Ciccarelli has confirmed the death which is under investigation as "domestic" related. An earlier dispatch indicated that a caller advised she had shot her husband.

HPD will release more information later Monday. No charges have been filed.

Cavaliar Drive which is on Fifth Street Road has been closed since the shooting.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus