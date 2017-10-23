Man Reportedly Dead following Cavaliar Drive Shooting

A man has died following a shooting on Cavaliar Drive following a shooting at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

Chief Joe Ciccarelli has confirmed the death which is under investigation as "domestic" related. An earlier dispatch indicated that a caller advised she had shot her husband.

HPD will release more information later Monday. No charges have been filed.

Cavaliar Drive which is on Fifth Street Road has been closed since the shooting.