Man Reportedly Dead following Cavaliar Drive Shooting
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 04:15 Updated 8 hours ago HNN Staff
Chief Joe Ciccarelli has confirmed the death which is under investigation as "domestic" related. An earlier dispatch indicated that a caller advised she had shot her husband.
HPD will release more information later Monday. No charges have been filed.
Cavaliar Drive which is on Fifth Street Road has been closed since the shooting.